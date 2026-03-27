The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the best retro logos in the NBA, with the wolf logo from the 90's and 2000's becoming a fan favorite of late.

Some have asked for the Wolves to go back to their old logos, and the team responded by rolling out the throwback jersey and court combination this season.

Fans on social media may have spotted a couple of new logos on Timberwolves gear inside the NBA store, hinting at a rebrand coming as soon as this summer.

There is a non zero chance the NBA store leaked the new logos already (couple weeks ago) https://t.co/1t0VqXsy9u pic.twitter.com/OwaHaYql7j — 💤 (@ShadowStarMode) March 24, 2026

These are unconfirmed, but it's not unusual to see an early rollout of newly branded gear before they're fully released, as these kinds of things can be difficult to keep fully under wraps until launch.

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Last summer, new Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez said the team could be looking at a potential rebrand in the coming years.

“We've done a lot of work in the background,” Rodriguez said, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. “I think our fan base is going to be very, very excited. Bringing back some of the history of the KG days is something we're very aware is important to our fan base.”

Through March 26th, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the fifth best record in the Western Conference at 45-28. The Wolves sit just two games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the three seed and just a half-game up on the Houston Rockets for the six seed.

Anthony Edwards has missed the last few games with inflammation in his knee, but is expected to return before the end of the regular season.