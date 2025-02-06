“Ant Man,” aka Anthony Edwards, had an unforgettable night on Wednesday, scoring 49 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 127-108 win over the Chicago Bulls at the Target Center.

With this display, Edwards became the first player in Timberwolves history to record five games of 45+ points, per StatMuse.

He was nearly unstoppable, making 13 of his 28 shots from the field, including six three-pointers on 14 attempts. He aggressively attacked the rim, earning 18 free throws and sinking 17 of them. Not only that, he also contributed nine rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

The game-changing moment came in the third quarter. The Bulls briefly took an 82-79 lead with just over four minutes left in the period, but Edwards quickly took over. He drained a three-pointer, came up with a huge block on defense, and then finished a putback layup while getting fouled, shifting the momentum back to the Timberwolves. He scored 20 points in the third quarter alone and added 10 more in the final period.

Edwards had a chance to reach 50 points, but he missed three layups and a free throw late in the game.

Naz Reid was a strong supporting player, putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Rudy Gobert dominated the boards with 15 rebounds, nine of them offensive, while also chipping in 10 points and three blocks. Minnesota took full advantage of their rebounding, securing 23 offensive rebounds and turning them into 35 second-chance points.

Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 12 points, while Mike Conley did a great job running the offense.

The Bulls were shorthanded, missing star players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Tre Jones due to injuries or coaching decisions. Coby White led Chicago with 20 points, while Josh Giddey added 19. Nikola Vucevic recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago started slowly, allowing Minnesota to jump out to a 27-6 lead in the first seven minutes. However, they fought back, cutting the deficit to just two points at halftime (62-60) and even taking the lead in the third quarter.

Despite their effort, the Bulls couldn’t keep up in the final quarter. The Timberwolves were too much to handle down the stretch, outscoring the Bulls 33-18 to close out the win. Anthony Edwards’ scoring and Minnesota’s aggressive rebounding were simply too much for the depleted Bulls.

This victory ended the Timberwolves' two-game losing streak, improving their record to 28-23. They’ll try to build on this momentum in their next game against the Houston Rockets.