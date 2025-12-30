The Minnesota Timberwolves look to veteran Julius Randle for consistent production each night. Randle delivered on Monday, during a powerful win over the Chicago Bulls.

Minnesota defeated the Bulls 136-101, with Randle posting a whopping 14 assists in the game. That dazzling display of passing was something the NBA hadn't seen this year.

“Julius Randle had 14 assists and 0 turnovers tonight. No other player in the NBA has done that this season,” reporter Jon Krawczynski posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Minnesota shined like a diamond with Randle on the floor. Randle posted a double-double in 28 minutes of action. He also poured in 17 points for Minnesota, who is now 21-12 on the season. Naz Reid led the way for the Timberwolves with 33 points.

Anthony Edwards also scored 23 for Minnesota, who has won for the first time since December 23.

Julius Randle is having a solid season for the Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

The veteran forward has given Minnesota lots of production, since he was traded to the team from the New York Knicks. This year Randle is averaging 22 points and seven rebounds a game.

While Randle didn't post his highest-scoring output of the season, his unselfish play led the Timberwolves Monday. Minnesota exploded on offense, scoring 81 points in the second half alone. It was a tough loss for Chicago, who is now 15-17 on the season.

The Timberwolves got a huge boost not only from Randle, but also from Reid. The 33-point explosion was his highest point total of the season.

“After the loss on Saturday, just bounce back and take a step in the right direction,” Reid said, per The Athletic, after his epic offensive performance. “We had to show who we are and who we can be.”

The Timberwolves shot better than 53 percent from the floor on Monday. Minnesota also held the Bulls to a cold shooting night, allowing Chicago to hit just under 41 percent of their attempts.

Minnesota is next at Atlanta on Wednesday, to tangle with the Hawks.