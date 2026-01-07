After eight years together, the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young are working together to find the star guard a new home. While Young reportedly has several destinations in mind, his desired landing spots don't appear to be in the cards.

Young's camp has suggested the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves to the Hawks' brass as desirable teams, according to Jake Fischer. However, neither squad has shown interest in pursuing a deal for the four-time All-Star.

Nets, Timberwolves not pursuing Trae Young trade despite Hawks guard's interest

League sources told ClutchPoints that the Nets do not hold interest in trading for Young, who is under contract for $46 million this season with a $49 million player option in 2026-27. Brooklyn has prioritized size and defensive versatility in its recent acquisitions. The team would need to part with one of its top two players — Michael Porter Jr. or Nic Claxton — to match salary in a trade for the Hawks guard.

While the Timberwolves have a glaring need for a point guard, it's not surprising that they are also uninterested in a Young trade, given what they would need to give up to acquire him. Minnesota would have to part with several rotation pieces who are on cheaper, long-term contracts to match Young's salary in a deal.

While Young's talent as a ball-handler and facilitator is undeniable, his defensive limitations, declining three-point efficiency and sizable contract have greatly limited his market.

The Washington Wizards have been speculated as the 27-year-old's most likely destination. Washington could build a package around C.J. McCollum's $30.7 million expiring contract and draft compensation.