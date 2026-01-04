Chris Finch explained why it was necessary for the Minnesota Timberwolves to beat the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Finch is going through his sixth season as a head coach in the NBA, all with the Timberwolves. He looks to keep the squad competitive as a serious playoff contender after reaching the West Finals for the last two seasons.

However, Minnesota has gone through ups and downs as the team is in the middle of the pack of the playoff picture. Which is why beating Miami on the road was important for Finch and Minnesota to get as he explained after the game.

“It's exactly what we needed vs a really good team that has been playing very well and has a style of play that's very hard to guard,” Finch said.

Chris Finch on the Timberwolves win vs the Heat

How Chris Finch, Timberwolves performed against Heat

Chris Finch and the Timberwolves know they have the talent to compete with the best in the league. Taking down a Heat squad that is capable of causing trouble for the elite units was significant for that reason alone.

The game was close between the two squads as Minnesota only led 90-86 after three quarters. Despite this, the Timberwolves made enough plays down the stretch to hold off Miami and come away with the road victory.

Five players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the win. Anthony Edwards led the way with a stat line of 33 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. Naz Reid came next with 29 points and four rebounds, Julius Randle had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Rudy Gobert put up 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo provided 11 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 22-13 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Phoenix Suns and four games above the Golden State Warriors while trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by 0.5 games and Denver Nuggets by 1.5 games.

The Timberwolves will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Washington Wizards on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. ET.