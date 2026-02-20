It is a well-known fact that NBA legends Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo have a longstanding rivalry that dates back to the late 2000s, which eventually resulted in a brawl in 2018 when the two played for the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.

However, game does recognize game, and Paul was quick to let go of this longstanding feud when he was asked about the NBA players with the best on-court vision.

“When you say court vision too. Rondo, I’ll say Rondo. Rondo’s got one of the sickest passes ever when he threw that behind-the-back pass to the corner,” Paul said during his appearance on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast. CP13 was only getting started and went into detail about what exactly set Rondo apart.

“If you watch games over the years. You’ll see the teams over the years, you'll see the team get the rebound, and you might see me like, ‘Yo, yo, yo, let me get it.’ Rondo was sort of the same, right. Like, let me get the ball, let me get the ball. That’s because, everybody is like, ‘Oh, he’s got to have the ball.’ It’s like, no. We all have a job to do, I know who I am. I’m not a finisher,” he said.

Some will say similar things about Chris Paul, although The Point Guard could also score at will during his lengthy prime in the league. Regardless, both Paul and Rondo come under the category of truly intelligent players who could take control of games on their own, regardless of their rivalry.

Rondo’s exclusion from the 2008 Olympic “Redeem Team” roster, which included Paul, was viewed as an early flashpoint. On the court, the rivalry escalated when Rondo reportedly reminded Paul of Boston’s championship advantage during a heated 2009 exchange.

However, the biggest incident came during the 2018 Lakers–Rockets altercation, when a heated exchange escalated into a physical fight that included punches and multiple players.

Of course, the latest comments from Paul do signal that there is utmost respect between the two former superstars, regardless of the incidents.