Whenever a player is being mentioned in the same sentence as Wilt Chamberlain, they have done something extremely rare and historic. That is what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has achieved, as the Oklahoma City Thunder's reigning MVP just broke a record that has stood untouched with nobody coming close to it since 1963.

With yet another 20-plus-point scoring night, this time against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander has just recorded his 127th consecutive game with 20-plus points, passing Chamberlain's record of 126 straight games between 1961 and 1963.

This unfathomable record now belongs to the Thunder superstar, and SGA can extend his streak even further to put it well out of distance, like Wilt had done previously.

SHAI PASSES WILT FOR THE LONGEST 20+ POINT STREAK OF ALL-TIME 🚨 Wilt: 126 (Oct. 19, 1961-Jan. 19, 1963)

Shai: 127 (Nov. 1, 2024-) pic.twitter.com/aNOYWzh5LI — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2026

Oddly enough, Chamberlain held the record for the most consecutive 20-point games (126), and he also had the second-longest streak before Gilgeous-Alexander at 92 games between 1963 and 1964. The only reason Wilt's streak ended in 1963 and he had to start all over was due to being ejected just four minutes into the game for “abusive language” toward the officials.

That is why Chamberlain's streak stopped at 126 consecutive games scoring at least 20 points, and it is why Gilgeous-Alexander's name is now atop this list in NBA lore.

This is a remarkable achievement for Gilgeous-Alexander, and it puts him in the same legendary status as Chamberlain with all the near-untouchable records he holds, as well as LeBron James and his streak of 1,297 straight games scoring 10-plus points. Perhaps this is the next record on Gilgeous-Alexander's to-do list, but he has a long way to go, as anyone would have, to catch LeBron.

Article Continues Below

Passing Chamberlain is the latest major accomplishment for Gilgeous-Alexander, just eight years into his career.

The 27-year-old superstar won his first championship last season with the Thunder and was crowned the 2025 NBA Finals MVP. He also led the league in scoring en route to being named the 2024-25 NBA MVP. With just about four weeks left in the 2025-26 season, Gilgeous-Alexander is once again considered the favorite to win the MVP award.

After tying Wilt's record on Sunday with a 35-point performance that included a game-winning 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander took a moment to reflect on the history he's made, offering a humble response about what this achievement means to him.

“It’s still a lot to even wrap my head around it,” SGA said. “To be honest with you, I try not to even think about it, especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right for you to get what you ultimately want. That gets 100 percent of my focus.

“Obviously, being in the conversation with a guy like that, it's special.”

Not many players ever come close to recording the same numbers or breaking records held by Wilt Chamberlain. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has done this in just his eighth season, as he is the new record holder for the most consecutive games with 20-plus points at 127 games and counting.