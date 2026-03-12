After almost two full years of patience, the New Orleans Pelicans are finally getting an extended look at the version of Dejounte Murray that they thought former EVP David Griffin was acquiring. If the past several weeks are any indication, the foundation for the franchise's future is being built on the 29-year-old's shoulders. Joe Dumars cannot discount how much James Borrego's groundwork is starting to take shape with what looks like a completely different squad over the past 10 games.

The interim head coach has deflected praise lately, making sure to give Murray plenty of credit. With him setting the tone on both ends, the Pelicans are beginning to establish the habits necessary to compete consistently in the Western Conference. For a franchise that has long sought stability, the emergence of a clear identity led by a fiery, disruptive All-Star offers a glimpse of what the future can look like.

New Orleans has not seen anything like this since Jrue Holiday pointed out the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray's game-changing attitude was arguably never more obvious than in the most recent win over Brandon Ingram's reeling Toronto Raptors.

“Dejounte was phenomenal (against the Raptors),” Borrego admitted. “Maybe the best game I've seen him play, certainly in these last two years (with the Pelicans). Just his fire, competitiveness, obviously the shot making, the defense, the communication, the leadership out there, he just infused so much confidence and fight in this group, and everybody's rallying around that.”

Everyone can talk about intangibles in a prospect. There is only one way to measure those enduring qualities over time though, and Borrego believes Dejounte Murray's edge has been contagious.

“I think that's really the blueprint right there that we saw. Physical, aggressive, defensive, disruptive, a big physical team. That's what we're looking to build,” explained Borrego. “That's the goal, having that identity the rest of the season. We've built habits to get to this point. Now it's about not letting up and building on this, like letting this be the standard.”

“Obviously, it starts at the point of attack with Dejounte,” the coach added, “and everybody else fell in line.”

Missing more than a year recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon, which came right after a hand fracture absence, was tough. Murray (17.6 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 26.4 minutes per game) is trying to make up for lost time to build a bit of momentum, scoring in double figures and recording at least one steal in each of his first five appearances back. The story goes beyond the stats, which is why Borrego has praised Murray’s leadership for weeks.

Dejounte Murray motors Pelicans

After the Pelicans returned home from a six-game road trip and beat the Washington Wizards 138-118 on March 8, Borrego credited Murray specifically for willing the team to victory. The tone set defensively has created a ripple effect throughout the roster, establishing a standard that was previously elusive.

“These are always tough games coming home off the road trip. And these can be trap games at times. So, I'm proud of our guys. They responded with the right mentality. I give Dejounte Murray a lot of credit,” admitted Borrego. “He had the fire, the juice. He was going to will us to that win (over the Washington Wizards) somehow, someway. So great response by him, leadership by him.”

The standard, as Borrego describes it, is rooted in toughness and defensive disruption. This is a style that suits Murray's game perfectly. He led the NBA in steals during the 2021-22 season with San Antonio for a reason. Murray has always been at his best when allowed to impose himself physically on a game. In New Orleans, that role has come into focus.

Whether the Pelicans can translate these final weeks into a foundation for next season remains to be seen. But for a franchise that has endured its share of hardship, watching Murray play with this kind of purpose is, at minimum, a reason to believe the future looks brighter than the record suggests.