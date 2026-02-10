The Charlotte Hornets came into Monday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with one of the better records in the 2026 calendar year, making it a big game against the best team in the Eastern Conference. But things got ugly in the 3rd quarter that led to multiple ejections.

With 7:09 left in the third quarter and the Pistons leading 70-62, Jalen Duren was fouled on a drive to the basket by Moussa Diabate.

Duren and Diabate got face to face after the foul, and Duren shoved Diabate with an open palm. Diabate then responded by aggressively pursuing him, even attempting to swing at him with a closed fist multiple times.

Miles Bridges then attempted to go at Duren, which saw Isaiah Stewart run off the Pistons bench to engage with him.

Multiple Pistons and Hornets just went at it after Moussa Diabate and Jalen Duren get face-to-face.pic.twitter.com/FUoPo360p9 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 10, 2026

After reviewing the incident, officials have ejected both Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets, in addition to Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart from the Detroit Pistons.