Former NBA player Michael Beasley has been in the headlines for his callouts of some of his former association counterparts, including Lance Stephenson, whom he recently beat in a 1v1 game. Beasley recently publicly challenged former NBA champion guard Nick Young to a matchup, per Ballislife.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, Young is responding to the challenge via an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena Show podcast.

“Nobody on this couch is scared of Beasley. Are you scared of Beasley?” wondered Young, per the podcast's official YouTube page.

Young then proposed a slight tweak to Beasley's proposed bet on the potential game.

“Put it up. Beasley talks a good game but he doesn’t want to play for $1 million dollars. Wait did I get the million before? I’m not paying for a million. You put the money up and I’ll play. Like a gift to me,” said Young.

Article Continues Below

The original exchange between the two former NBA players took place at a media event for Ice Cube's BIG3 League, per Pro Football Network.

The BIG3 has become a showcase for former NBA stars hoping to prove that they've still got it in front of an increasingly large number of fans around the country and world.

Both Nick Young, also known as Swaggy P, and Michael Beasley became known for their outsized personalities during their playing days. Beasley last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 while Young last appeared for the Denver Nuggets in 2018. Both were wing players who contributed outside shooting and secondary playmaking, which would surely be on display if the two indeed end up matching up for a one on one contest.

It remains to be seen whether Beasly will respond to Young's proposal and the $1 million stakes that come with it. If they do end up playing, it's sure to be a can't-miss event for basketball fans everywhere.