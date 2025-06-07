If you’ve ever sat around wondering if Michael Beasley really was that guy in practice, wonder no more. The whispers have turned into applause. Thanks to D’Vontay Friga’s The Next Chapter (TNC), hoop fans finally got to see a live-action legend prove his point—and bank $100,000 while doing it, per BleacherReport.

Michael Beasley beat Lance Stephenson 1v1 for $100k

TNC 02’s main event featured Beasley taking on fellow NBA veteran Lance Stephenson in a pay-per-view one-on-one showdown. Both men jawed during the lead-up, but once the game tipped off, it was Beasley who walked the walk. Final score: 31-21. Beasley didn’t just win, he confirmed the myths that have floated around since his days playing beside LeBron James in Miami.

This wasn’t just another retired-hooper cash grab. It was a window into the game beneath the game. Stories have long circulated about Beasley being a nightmare in practice, even for the greats. Tom Haberstroh once noted that in Heat workouts, Beasley often got the better of LeBron. Think about that. The King, arguably the greatest of all time, getting served buckets by Be Easy.

And Kevin Durant, another generational scorer, didn’t hold back either. He once said Beasley’s claim to being as skilled as himself and LeBron “wasn’t crazy,” adding that he “was feeling him on that.”

Lance isn’t a slouch either. Known for his physicality and fearless style, he can make life tough in one-on-one situations. But Beasley handled it. He delivered a mix of skill, footwork, and confidence that lived up to the legends.

A viral finish fitting for a streetball saga

Then came the Instagram moment. After Stephenson gave Michael Beasley a shoutout with a “Great game bro,” Beasley let the world know he was in rare form. His reply? “I love you to the moon and back… Now grab a cigarette and a towel… We made a sex tape Kim K would envy.” Wild? Sure. On brand for the unpredictable lefty? Absolutely.

If this is what the one-on-one concept can offer, maybe the NBA should take notes. Friga and TNC tapped into something the league has missed for years: raw competition, real stakes, and no filters.