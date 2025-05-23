The Indiana Pacers pulled off a near-miracle comeback in Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals, rising from a 17-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 138-135 triumph to gain the early edge in the series. As the Pacers were rallying in the late stages of the fourth quarter, an average of 6.6 million fans were watching the game on TNT.

.@NBAonTNT's instant classic between @Pacers & @nyknicks averaged 6.6 million viewers, the most watched ECF, Game 1 since 2018. Viewership peaked with 8.5 million viewers at 11 p.m. ET. ECF, Game 2 coverage tomorrow night on TNT, truTV & @SportsonMax starts at 7 p.m. ET. https://t.co/6J0FNrh9Hj — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsUS) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was the most watched Eastern Conference Finals game since 2018. Viewership peaked at 8.5 million viewers during the 11 p.m. ET hour. The ratings were up 2 percent over last year's ECF between the Boston Celtics and the Pacers. It was the most since the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers met the Celtics in 2018.

The Pacers and Knicks have a historic rivalry that included six meetings between 1993 and 2000. Each team had three series victories in that time frame. If the first game has set the tone in the series, viewership numbers are likely to be explosive throughout.

The Knicks had a 14-point lead with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Pacers were able to come back as Aaron Nesmith hit a barrage of three-point shots to key the rally. Tyrese Haliburton hit the tying shot when he connected on a jumper from the top of the key that bounded high off the back rim and fell through the net once it began its descent.

Haliburton thought he had hit the winning shot, but his right big toe was touching the three point line when he went up for the shot. As a result, the successful attempt was worth two points and not three.

TNT broadcasting Pacers-Knicks as final series

The series between the third-seeded Knicks and fourth-seeded Pacers marks the last playoff matchup that will be televised by TNT. Future broadcast rights to the Eastern Conference Finals will be held by NBC and Amazon.

The Pacers are depending on Haliburton to match the exploits of explosive Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Haliburton had 31 points in the victory and he was joined by Nesmith who had 30 points.

Brunson has been one of the most explosive players in the league throughout the regular season and the playoffs. He held up his end for the Knicks with a spectacular 43-point effort that included 15 of 25 shooting from the field.

New York big man Karl-Anthony Towns hade 35 points and 12 rebounds, and he made an eye-catching 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

The Pacers and Knicks will meet in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.