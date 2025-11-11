NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade sees something familiar in Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe — himself.

On the latest episode of Time Out with Dwyane Wade on the WY Network, the Miami Heat legend broke down why the 20-year-old guard has quickly caught his attention, noting the similarities in their playing styles and mentality.

“I think the similarities between my game as a two guard and his game as a two guard is the right at you, downhill, I’m going to punch on you and I don’t care,” Wade said. “I want you to jump. I want you to jump. And that’s the similarities because I was straight downhill at you. When you see him go downhill it looks like someone you saw before.”

Wade also reflected on how the two-guard position has evolved and how Edgecombe is helping redefine it.

“You know they’ve kind of tried to get away from the two guard position a little bit because everyone is so damn tall and long when it comes to length, arm length,” Wade said. “That was the new wave but now it’s like us guys under 6’7 can hoop and we need those guys at the two guard position.”

His endorsement continued with full support:

“I’ve seen everything I need to see. Sign me up. I am on the—what do we call it, is it the train, the wagon? I’m on it.”

Dwyane Wade praise highlights VJ Edgecombe’s rise as 76ers eye Celtics rematch

Edgecombe, selected third overall in June, has quickly carved out a significant role with the 76ers. Through 10 games, he is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range in 37.6 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard made an immediate impact in his NBA debut, scoring 34 points on 13-for-26 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in Philadelphia’s 117-116 season-opening win over the Boston Celtics. The performance was the highest-scoring rookie debut in the 21st century and the most since Wilt Chamberlain’s 43-point debut in 1959.

Edgecombe again stood out in the team’s last meeting with Boston — a 109-108 loss on October 31 in their NBA Cup matchup — finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 7-for-11 shooting.

Now at 6-4, the 76ers will host the Celtics (5-6) in a rematch Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming on NBC Peacock. Edgecombe, alongside Tyrese Maxey, has been instrumental in Philadelphia’s early-season success, helping to balance scoring duties and pace while Joel Embiid continues to work through injury limitations.

Wade’s praise further cements Edgecombe’s fast-rising profile among NBA rookies, particularly as he continues to flash elite-level athleticism and a fearless mindset — two traits that defined Wade’s own Hall of Fame career. With continued development, Edgecombe is positioning himself as a cornerstone for Philadelphia’s future.