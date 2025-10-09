The league is finally returning to China, marking the end of a six-year hiatus that began after a diplomatic storm halted relations between the NBA and the country. The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will square off in two preseason games at The Venetian Arena in Macau, a move that symbolizes both reconciliation and business revival, BBC reports.

This return follows the NBA’s renewed multi-year partnership with Chinese tech giant Alibaba, a collaboration designed to integrate AI-driven fan engagement tools into China’s basketball ecosystem. The deal underscores a deeper commitment to reconnect with one of the league’s most lucrative and influential fan bases, estimated at over 300 million players and enthusiasts.

The Nets’ ownership by Alibaba’s chairman Joseph Tsai also plays a symbolic role in this homecoming. Tsai, a Taiwanese-Canadian businessman, has been instrumental in smoothing over tensions that began in 2019 when then-Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. The tweet, later deleted, ignited widespread backlash as Chinese broadcasters cut ties with Houston and suspended NBA coverage.

Basketball, Business, and a Billion-Dollar Rebound

The league’s re-entry into China is about more than basketball—it’s a test of global influence, corporate partnerships, and cultural diplomacy. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed optimism about the league’s revival in the region, saying, “There’s tremendous interest in the NBA throughout China, so it’s wonderful to be back here.”

That enthusiasm is shared by Suns All-Star Devin Booker, who noted the importance of connecting with fans directly. “Basketball without borders is super important, being here on their homeland and letting them see us play in person,” Booker said.

Another key player in this comeback is Patrick Dumont, the new Dallas Mavericks owner and incoming CEO of Las Vegas Sands, which operates the Macao casinos hosting the games. Dumont told CNBC, “We’ve been operating here for 21 years and invested $17 billion. The buzz is really here. It’s very exciting—you can feel it walking down the street. The NBA is everywhere.”

For Las Vegas Sands, the timing is strategic. Macau’s casino industry is still rebounding from the pandemic, and the NBA’s presence provides a powerful marketing boost for tourism and entertainment in the region.

With games back on Chinese state television and revenue projections reaching $5 billion for NBA China, the league’s renewed relationship with the world’s largest basketball market could mark the beginning of a new global era—one that blends sport, commerce, and culture under a shared spotlight.