The Buffalo Bills are up 20-10 over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as the club aims to advance to an 11-4 record. However, it appears Josh Allen suffered an injury scare right before halftime.

Reports indicate that the 29-year-old quarterback came off the field limping after being sacked on a play, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. Medical staff were seen tending to his lower body on the sidelines.

“Josh Allen was sacked on 2nd-and-1. [The] Bills offense is now coming off the field to punt, and Allen is limping. Head athletic trainer Nate Breske [is] looking at his lower body on the bench.”

After being looked at by the medical staff in the locker room, Josh Allen returned to the field to begin the second half, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. The star quarterback had his foot X-rayed, and the results were good enough for him to return to action.

“Josh Allen just ran out to [the] sidelines to start [the] 2nd half. Looks like [a] crisis averted. Allen had X-rays on his foot and has been cleared to return.”

This is the best possible news for the Bills. Especially this late in the season. Buffalo is right in the thick of the race for the AFC East crown, as the club is just one game behind the New England Patriots.

Much of the success this season can be attributed to Josh Allen's brilliant play. The three-time Pro Bowler has remained one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. He entered the Week 16 matchup against the Browns with 3,276 passing yards, 535 rushing yards, and 37 total touchdowns (25 passing, 12 rushing).