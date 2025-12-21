Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a huge home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, exacting some revenge for last year's Western Conference Finals loss in the process. One notable moment occurred in that game when Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was ejected from the contest for excessively complaining to the refs in a vicious tirade in the first half.

Now, the NBA has handed down further punishment to the Timberwolves coach for his actions.

“The NBA has fined Chris Finch $35,000 for directing inappropriate language to the referees and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection on Friday in Timberwolves-Thunder,” reported ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Finch's tirade occurred just six minutes into the game against the Thunder and certainly may have helped give his team an extra spark the rest of the way.

Minnesota ended up still finding some other calls they found questionable later on in the game, especially toward the end, when things were ultra-physical in what was a playoff atmosphere at the Target Center.

However, the fact that his team was able to pull out the victory certainly made the ejection and subsequent fine a bit easier for Finch to stomach.

In any case, the Timberwolves now sit at an impressive 18-10 on the season, right in the thick of things in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture. They will next take the floor on Sunday evening at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. That game is slated to tip off at 7:00 pm ET.