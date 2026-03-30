The Seattle Seahawks are still basking in the glory of their 2026 Super Bowl win, which came in dominant fashion over the New England Patriots. In fact, the only time the Seahawks were truly tested during their 2026 playoff run was against the Los Angeles Rams, whom they defeated in narrow fashion in the NFC Championship Game.

That game was a rematch of the two regular season games between the two division rivals, which the Seahawks and Rams split. In the second of those matchups, the Seahawks rallied from a late deficit to win, thanks in large part to a bizarre two-point conversion, in which quarterback Sam Darnold threw what appeared to be an incomplete pass, which was nonchalantly picked up in the endzone.

However, the pass was later ruled to be backwards, making it a fumble, and the Seahawks' recovery of it a successful two-point conversion.

During an ongoing media session involving NFL coaches, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald and Rams coach Sean McVay had a funny interaction about the play.

“Funny moment near the end of Mike Macdonald’s media session: Sean McVay popped in and jokingly asked, ‘What do you think of the two-point play?'” reported Brady Henderson of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter, adding that “Macdonald smiled and said, ‘Is that still on the table?'. McVay patted him on the back on his way out.”

It's clear that McVay and Macdonald have immense respect for one another, with many stating that last year's NFC Championship between the Rams and Seahawks was, for all intents and purposes, the real Super Bowl matchup between the league's two best teams, which ended up becoming the case.

It will be interesting to see how the two regular season matchups between the squads unfold next year.