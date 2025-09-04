Throughout the years, several Hall of Famers have won NBA championships. But only a select few have earned the Finals MVP Award, which is one of the most elusive awards for legends. Nonetheless, that didn't stop several youngsters from seizing the opportunity whenever handed to them.

Earlier this year, a 27-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the promised land, winning the NBA MVP, NBA championship, and Finals MVP in the same year. SGA is still young enough to win plenty more. But surprisingly, 27 isn't even one of the youngest ages in league history for a player to win Finals MVP. Here is a look at the 10 youngest NBA Finals MVPs.

Check out the gallery.

10. Cedric Maxwell – 25

Just before the Boston Celtics with the trio of Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale dominated in the 1980s to establish a dynasty, it was a 25-year-old Cedric Maxwell who helped to lay the foundation of the superior Celtics era. At the 1981 NBA Finals, Maxwell turned some heads with averages of 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game to lead the Celtics past the Houston Rockets in six games.

9. Tony Parker – 24

Despite being one of the youngest players for an established San Antonio Spurs dynasty, it was Tony Parker who took over the 2007 NBA Finals. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had no answers for Parker, who averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game to lead San Antonio to a dominant sweep. He exploded for 30 points in the crucial Game 2 victory.

8. Dwyane Wade – 24

Despite finding themselves in an early 2-0 hole in the 2006 NBA Finals, Dwyane Wade helped rally the Miami Heat. His 42-point performance in Game 3 was enough to alter the tide before a 43-point masterpiece in a 101-100 overtime victory in Game 5 was all the momentum the Heat needed to win the 2006 NBA championship at the expense of the Dallas Mavericks. Wade averaged 34.7 points per game in the six-game series as a 24-year-old.

7. Dennis Johnson – 24

The Seattle Supersonics have only one NBA championship, which happened in 1979. A lot of the credit went to Dennis Johnson, who had an outstanding Finals showing. The three-time NBA champion put up 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per outing to lead the Supersonics past the Bullets in five games.

6. Bill Walton – 24

There's no doubt that Bill Walton was an elite center back in the day. In fact, he was the main reason that the Portland Trail Blazers earned the 1977 championship banner. At only 24 years old, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 18.5 points, 19.0 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks to turn away the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Even if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was only a sophomore for the Milwaukee Bucks, he was the ultimate driving force that the team needed to clinch the championship in 1971. A 23-year-old Abdul-Jabbar was already dominant enough, tallying 27.0 points and 18.5 boards per game as Milwaukee swept Baltimore in convincing fashion.

4. Kawhi Leonard – 22

It's pretty wild that there are three different San Antonio players on this list, a testament to their expertise in player development. In fact, at the 2014 NBA Finals, it was Kawhi Leonard who stepped up to the bright lights of the Finals. Despite going against a heavily favored Miami Heat, who were gunning for a three-peat, Leonard's two-way presence changed the complexion of the series. He produced 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game to end the Big Three era in South Beach.

3. Tim Duncan – 22

Speaking of the San Antonio Spurs, another Spurs player who took the team on his shoulders was a 22-year old Tim Duncan. Duncan's presence in San Antonio ultimately elevated the franchise from cellar dweller into championship contender. And during the lockout season, the Spurs went full blast. Duncan dominated the Knicks at the 1999 NBA Finals, putting up 27.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. His unstoppable presence around the rim finished the series in five games.

2. Magic Johnson – 22

It's crazy to think that Magic Johnson owns the top two spots of this prestigious list. It only goes to show how impactful Johnson was back in the day. He captured his second NBA title and Finals MVP at the expense of the Philadelphia 76ers at the 1982 NBA Finals. He led the Purple and Gold with averages of 16.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game at only 22 years old.

1. Magic Johnson – 20

If that wasn't enough, to this day, Johnson remains the only player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP Award as a rookie. Johnson proved to be the difference maker against the Sixers at the 1980 NBA Finals. He averaged 21.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. It was the very series that allowed Johnson to showcase his versatility, even filling in for an injured Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 at the center position.