Jimmy Butler has never been one to shy away from making a statement, but his latest pregame outfit might just be his most surprising yet.

Before the Golden State Warriors’ Wednesday night clash against the Milwaukee Bucks, the veteran forward turned the Chase Center tunnel into his personal runway. Butler arrived rocking a customized hat featuring two dangling Hello Kitty earrings, a bold fashion choice that immediately set social media on fire.

Known for his “Emo Jimmy” and “Country Jimmy” eras, the 36-year-old seems to be entering his “Sanrio Jimmy” phase. The playful accessory was a stark contrast to the intensity he will bring to the court just hours later.

The Warriors are preparing for a heavyweight clash against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, a game that could have serious playoff implications in the crowded standings.

All eyes will be on Butler to see if he can back up the loud wardrobe with his play on the court. He has been a key piece for Golden State this season, but facing the “Greek Freak” requires a different level of focus. Antetokounmpo is looking to lead his team to their third straight victory after what has been a dismal season. The team seems to have woken up from its slumber.

If the Warriors get the win, the Hello Kitty charm might just become a permanent fixture in the rotation. Tip-off is coming up, and regardless of how you feel about the earrings, one thing is certain, Jimmy Butler knows how to get people watching.