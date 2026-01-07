The 2025 Peach Bowl has the makings of an instant classic between Oregon and Indiana. The Indiana football program has the potential to make history if it wins this game, following its huge Rose Bowl win, as it would be the first time the program has ever reached the national championship. In anticipation of the game, the honorary captain for the Hoosiers will be Kyle Schwarber.

In anticipation of the game, Oregon and Indiana announced honorary captains for the Peach Bowl. Schwarber is the honorary captain for Indiana, and former running back Jonathan Stewart is the honorary captain for Oregon. These are two of the bigger athletes to come from the schools, so this should be a great scene.

Kyle Schwarber played college baseball for Indiana from 2012 to 2014. He was named a first-team All-American and was selected No. 4 overall in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Since making it to the big leagues, Schwarber has been one of the best power hitters across baseball.

Schwarber is the current Philadelphia Phillies left fielder/designated hitter and has 340 career home runs. He was named an All-Star in 2021, 2022, and 2025 while also being the NL home run leader in 2022 and 2025. Last season, Schwarber was the MLB’s RBI leader.

Article Continues Below

Jonathan Stewart played for Oregon from 2005 to 2007. He rushed for 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns in his collegiate career, earning two First-team All-American honors in 2006 and 2007 before being selected No. 13 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Stewart had an 11-year career in the NFL, primarily with the Carolina Panthers. For his career, he rushed for 7,335 yards and 51 rushing touchdowns while adding another 1,295 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Stewart was also named a Pro Bowler in 2015.

These two teams met previously in the regular season, with Indiana beating Oregon 30-20 on the road. This is a huge rematch between the two teams, especially with these two quarterbacks being ranked as the best in the country and the top two picks in the NFL Draft.