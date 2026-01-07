The Los Angeles Angels claimed outfielder Wade Meckler off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, the team announced.

The move comes as rumors continue to swirl around the ball club. The Angels have been linked to a potential Nolan Arenado trade, and a recent report listed the team as a possible suitor for free agent Bo Bichette. While Meckler is not the same caliber player as Arenado and Bichette, he does offer outfield depth.

Meckler, 25, was selected by the Giants in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2023, hitting .232 across 56 at-bats in 20 games.

Meckler has spent the past couple of seasons in the minor leagues. In 2025, he impressed across 87 games played at Triple-A. The outfielder turned in a .287/.390/.370 slash line. While his long ball power was practically non-existent — Meckler hit just one home run — he swung the bat well and displayed signs of potential.

The Giants, however, designated him for assignment this offseason — leading to the Angels claiming him off waivers Wednesday.

It seems as though LA is far from done when it comes to looking to add. Rumors are swirling and the Angels are being linked to multiple players. Rumors are not reality, though, and the Halos will have to work hard to get the big deals completed.

Regardless, Meckler provides the team with a 25-year-old outfielder who has a respectable ceiling. He could establish himself as a reliable big league starter at some point in the future. At the very least, he should be a valuable depth option.