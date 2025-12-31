The NBA trade deadline is the busiest and most hectic day of the year in basketball. The NBA's last day to make deals is particularly fun because every team, whether good or bad, gets in on the action. Last year, 16 trades were made on deadline day alone. Plenty of huge deals, including the Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Luka Doncic, happened beforehand, too.

While the Doncic trade was both one of the most shocking trades and one of the most one-sided deals in NBA history, the 2026 NBA trade deadline is sure to have plenty of shock value.

Big-name players, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Domantas Sabonis, are on the trading block. Furthermore, teams usually looking to buy on the trade market could very well end up as sellers this year, and vice versa, recent sellers could look to take advantage of a year riddled by injuries and actually add at the deadline ahead of a surprise playoff push.

With all that said, there is certainly a deal that makes sense for each of the 30 teams in the NBA. Here is the one move that every NBA team should pursue before Feb. 5, 2026, NBA trade deadline day.

Boston Celtics

Celtics acquire: Walker Kessler

Jazz acquire: Xavier Tillman, Josh Minott, two second-round picks

The Utah Jazz don't seem to have any interest in re-signing Walker Kessler. He was viewed as a player on the trading block before the season, but he suffered a season-ending injury that will likely prevent win-now teams from trading for him. Teams that would be willing to re-sign him and that will be capable of winning next year could still have interest, though.

With Jayson Tatum out for the year, the Boston Celtics are in a gap year of sorts. They traded a number of players during the offseason in an effort to get their finances in check, but they will want to contend again as soon as next year. One player the Celtics traded was Kristaps Porzingis. They also lost Al Horford to free agency, meaning the center position is their biggest weakness.

Neemias Queta has filled in admirably at the five spot, but Boston will want another big man going forward. Kessler would be the perfect fit because of his rebounding and shot blocking expertise. Trading for Kessler's current contract wouldn't be a problem. Bringing him back on a new deal once he is actually able to play is the bigger issue the Celtics would have to navigate. If they feel that they can agree to a new contract, then this deal would be more than worth it.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets acquire: Dejounte Murray, first-round pick

Pelicans acquire: Cam Thomas, Haywood Highsmith, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams

The Brooklyn Nets can go either way ahead of the NBA trade deadline. On the one hand, they have more cap space than any other team, and they've long been reported to have interest in trading for a big-money star. On the other hand, they are developing five rookie first-round picks and are clearly still a ways away from contending, so they may want to continue along with baby steps in their rebuild.

Instead of trading for a superstar, the Nets could leverage their financial state to add even more draft capital. Brooklyn is a prime salary dump destination, so they could take on the salary of Dejounte Murray. The Pelicans shouldn't be willing to give up a draft pick just to get off Murray's deal, but they already made a questionable move regarding draft picks when they gave the Atlanta Hawks their unprotected 2026 first-round pick, so this deal isn't out of the question.

New York Knicks

Knicks acquire: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks acquire: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, three first-round pick swaps, three second-round picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly wants to play in New York. The Knicks are no strangers to making big moves, as they've made recent trades for Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. However, those moves also leave the Knicks without much financial flexibility or draft capital.

A Towns for Antetokounmpo swap might be too much of a lateral move. Therefore, the Knicks should figure out a deal involving Anunoby and Josh Hart. The Knicks don't have tradeable first-round picks, so they'd have to hope that the Milwaukee Bucks would accept pick swaps and second-rounders. Reports suggest Milwaukee will do right by their franchise legend and trade Antetokounmpo where he wants to go, even if it means not receiving the largest possible trade package.

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers acquire: Keon Ellis

Kings acquire: Adem Bona

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel listed Keon Ellis as a trade target for the Philadelphia 76ers. Quentin Grimes was listed as the return because he seems unlikely to return to the team after agreeing to a qualifying offer. However, Grimes was uber impressive for an injury-riddled 76ers team last year.

Perhaps the 76ers would hold onto him and instead send Adem Bona to Sacramento. With Domantas Sabonis sidelined, the Kings are thin at center. They might be interested in flipping Ellis for a big man because Ellis hasn't stuck in Sacramento's rotation.

Toronto Raptors

Raptors acquire: Trae Young

Hawks acquire: Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Murray-Boyles, three first-round picks

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of money invested into their starting lineup, but there isn't a clear-cut number one option. Scottie Barnes can stuff the stat sheet, but he probably isn't a top-scoring option on a contending team. With the Eastern Conference being wide open this season, now is the time for the Raptors to go all in.

Trae Young has led the league in scoring and assists before. He'd give the Raptors the offensive boost they need, and his defensive deficiencies would be covered up by an otherwise lenky roster that thrives on that end.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls acquire: Brandon Clarke, Jock Landale, first-round pick

Grizzlies acquire: Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are perennial play-in contenders, but never anything more. The team needs to hit the reset button, and everybody outside of Josh Giddey should be available. One player they probably should have traded around the same time that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan departed the team is Nikola Vucevic. If the Bulls can get a first-round pick for the center, they should take it.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers acquire: Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson

Nets acquire: De'Andre Hunter

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a second apron team, so they are heavily limited in terms of what they can do ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Cavaliers shouldn't dump anyone from their core this year. If they feel that they need to do a salary dump, though, they could send De'Andre Hunter to the NBA team with the most salary cap space, the Brooklyn Nets.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons acquire: Kawhi Leonard

Clippers acquire: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey Chaz Lanier, Javonte Green, one first-round pick

Kawhi Leonard's future is murky, as the Aspiration controversy has yet to be resolved. Trading for Leonard would be risky because of that, and it is unclear if the NBA would even allow a deal involving Leonard as of now. If Leonard's name is cleared, he would be a great fit for the Detroit Pistons.

Leonard helped the Toronto Raptors win a championship directly after he was traded to that team. He could help the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed take a similar leap forward. Leonard struggles with injuries, but he is an elite player when healthy, especially in the postseason. Leonard's all-time great defense and ability to score in the mid-range would pay dividends for Detroit.

The Clippers desperately need to get younger and replenish their draft pick pool. Only one first-round pick would be an underwhelming return for Leonard, but it is hard to gauge what his trade market looks like.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers acquire: Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum

Mavericks acquire: Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker

The Indiana Pacers are struggling this year without Tyrese Haliburton. The offseason departure of Myles Turner has also impacted the team in a big way. The Pacers need a new center to hold down the defense and to catch lobs from Haliburton upon his return. Daniel Gafford is the player they've been most commonly linked to.

A trade involving Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker could get the deal done for Gafford. The Pacers don't seem to have a lot of interest in retaining Mathurin, but the Mavericks could use his scoring and athleticism. Walker, a former lottery pick, would also be a nice reclamation project to take on.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks acquire: Kyle Kuzma

Hornets acquire: Brandon Clarke, Jock Landale

The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying and trying again to make the moves necessary to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with a championship-caliber roster. It hasn't worked. Now, the team has little firepower to improve, and the Greek Freak may very well be on the move soon.

If Antetokounmpo is, in fact, moved, the Bucks should be looking to trade away their other generously paid players. Moving on from Kyle Kuzma would improve Milwaukee's financial state. The Grizzlies are in a position to trade for Kuzma because they could use a boost of scoring, and only the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets have more cap space than they do.

Atlanta Hawks

Hawks acquire: Anthony Davis

Mavericks acquire: Luke Kennard, Kristaps Porzingis, N'Faly Dante, first-round pick, two second-round picks

Just a year after being traded for Luka Doncic in one of the most shocking deals ever, Anthony Davis is hearing his name in trade rumors. The Dallas Mavericks clearly have buyer's remorse, but that doesn't mean Davis isn't a great player. Davis' injury issues are worrisome, but the Atlanta Hawks could buy low on the big man.

They have an injury-prone big man of their own who they can use to help make the money work in Kristaps Porzingis. Davis would further help improve the defense around Trae Young. A frontcourt featuring Davis, Jalen Johnson, and former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher would have a lot of potential.

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets acquire: Michael Porter Jr.

Nets acquire: Collin Sexton, Grant Williams, two first-round picks, protected first-round pick

Michael Porter Jr. has excelled as the top option for the Brooklyn Nets. Even so, some reports suggest that the Nets still want to continue building through the draft. Porter is Brooklyn's biggest trade chip, and the Charlotte Hornets could offer a nice trade package for him.

In Charlotte, Porter would still have a bigger role than he had with the Denver Nuggets, but he'd have more players who could help take the burden off his shoulders.

Miami Heat

Heat acquire: Ja Morant

Grizzlies acquire: Terry Rozier, Norman Powell, two first-round picks, one protected first-round pick

Ja Morant once looked like the future face of the NBA because of his incredible athleticism and competitive drive. His last few seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies haven't gone so smoothly, though. Morant has been suspended on numerous occasions, and he has clashed with the organization and coaching staff this year.

If the drama surrounding the point guard leads to a trade, the Heat culture could help Morant reach his potential. Morant would be the third star alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro that the Heat have been searching for since Jimmy Butler requested a trade.

Orlando Magic

Magic acquire: Cam Thomas

Nets acquire: Jett Howard, second-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets drafted five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They are interested in furthering the rebuild by trading some of their veterans. One such player is Cam Thomas, but there isn't much of a market for the score-first guard. The Magic could take advantage of that and acquire Thomas for cheap.

In this deal, the Magic only lose a draft failure in Jett Howard and just one second-round pick. The Magic are one of the worst bench-scoring teams in the NBA. The Nets have tried to make Thomas a star because he does score at a high level, evidenced by the 24 points and 22.3 points he scored per game in each of his last two injury-riddled seasons. It is becoming clearer that Thomas is destined for a spark plug bench scoring role, though.

The Magic could use Thomas as a tough shot-maker off the bench. They have enough defense to overcome his weakness in that regard, and Tyus Jones could still handle the bench playmaking duties. After trading an arm and a leg to get Desmond Bane, the Magic would love to continue to add more shooting and scoring at a cheaper rate.

Washington Wizards

Wizards acquire: Zion Williamson

Pelicans acquire: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, 2027 first-round pick

The New Orleans Pelicans might have to cut their losses when it comes to Zion Williamson at some point. The former number one overall pick and one of the most highly touted prospects in history simply can't stay healthy. Considering his trade value is at an all-time low, it might make more sense to hope he can eventually pan out rather than trade him away. If the Pelicans do decide to move on from Williamson, though, the Washington Wizards are a team that could make sense as a trade destination.

The Wizards have a lot of recent draftees on their roster, but there isn't a clear future star on the team. Alex Sarr is the closest in that regard, but even he might be best as the team's long-term second option. Williamson would provide the team with an All-Star-caliber player who can score around 25 points per game. He is a freak athlete, and perhaps a change of scenery will allow him to become the megastar he was supposed to become.

For the Pelicans, they've been ridiculed for trading their 2026 first-round pick away unprotected. Adding a 2027 first-rounder from a fellow bad team would help ease the pain of that aforementioned move.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets acquire: Nick Richards

Warriors acquire: Zeke Nnaji, second-round pick

The Denver Nuggets don't have much in the means of assets. They did most of their work in the offseason, as the additions of Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. brought in the depth that the team has long needed. However, the injury bug has bitten Denver's roster. Four of the team's five starters, including Nikola Jokic, are stuck in street clothes right now.

With the three-time MVP sidelined for a month-plus, the Nuggets need to bring in even more depth, especially at the center position. Nick Richards is only playing 9.6 minutes per game. With Khaman Maluach waiting in the shadows, the Phoenix Suns may be open to moving Richards.

Zeke Nnaji's contract has been handicapping the Nuggets during trade season for years. It is one of the worst deals in the NBA, so the Nuggets would likely have to include draft capital just to get rid of it. Nnaji and a second-round pick might be enough to bring in Richards, though. The center could provide the reinforcements that Denver needs to stay afloat.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves acquire: James Harden, Chris Paul

Celtics acquire: Naz Reid, Rob Dillingham, Mike Conley, Leonard Miller

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one glaring weakness, and that is the point guard position. Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham aren't getting the job done, so the Timberwolves should trade for James Harden and Chris Paul. The former is one of the best shooting guards ever who has since converted to the lead guard spot. Harden has led the NBA in both scoring and assists before, and he is still going strong.

Paul, meanwhile, is one of the best point guards in NBA history. The Clippers are done with him and looking to move on, and he could still command the bench unit in Minnesota. Paul deserves to finish his retirement tour out strong, and the Timberwolves are a team that could give him a chance to compete for his first championship ring.

Minnesota has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, and this could be the move that gets them over the hump. This trade couldn't be made until Naz Reid becomes trade-eligible on Jan. 15.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder acquire: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks acquire: Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Nikola Topic, four first-round picks, four second-round picks

Antetokounmpo is currently sitting out with a calf injury, but he has been the top name in the trade market for quite some time now, and it seems inevitable that he will follow in Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant's footsteps as the next superstar to be dealt within the last year.

Antetokounmpo contemplated a trade request in the offseason, and he and the Milwaukee Bucks were looking back into a trade before he went down with his injury. Reports suggest that the Bucks will trade their franchise icon to a preferred destination of his, which seems to be the New York Knicks, but the Oklahoma City Thunder can offer a greater trade package than any other team because of their surplus of draft capital. Oklahoma City could send four first-round picks, four second-round picks, a defensive superstar in Lu Dort, a starting-caliber center in Isaiah Hartenstein, and a recent first-rounder Nikola Topic.

This would be a classic example of the rich getting richer, as the Thunder are in the midst of their title defense, and Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA. His physical prowess would pair perfectly with the fundamentally sound and prolific shooting roster that the Thunder have.

For a while, it looked like the Thunder could break the single-season wins record without making a blockbuster trade. They've lost a few games as of recent that show they are human, though, so perhaps Oklahoma City will now be willing to trade for Antetokounmpo. They have the firepower to bid higher on him than any other team.

Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers acquire: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz acquire: Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, two first-round picks, one first-round pick swap

The Portland Trail Blazers have great depth, and they can give anybody in the Western Conference a run for their money. The team will struggle to make the playoffs without a true star to pair with Deni Avdija, though. Damian Lillard might be that guy, but he won't play until next season. Even then, Lillard may be too far out of his prime to reach the heights he was at during his first stint with the Trail Blazers.

Lauri Markkanen is the player that Portland needs. The Finnish forward has great positional size and the ability to score from all three levels. Despite being in a rebuilding phase, the Utah Jazz have refused to trade him. This trade package may be convincing enough, though. In addition to two first-round picks and swap options, the Jazz would acquire an underrated Jerami Grant and Scoot Henderson, the latter of whom was the number three overall pick in 2023.

Henderson had a tough rookie year and hasn't played yet this season. The G-League Ignite product showed great improvement in year two after fans were too quick to label him a bust, though. Henderson could reach his potential as one of the top options with the Jazz.

Utah Jazz

Jazz acquire: Pat Connaughton, four second-round picks

Hornets acquire: Georges Niang, Walker Kessler, Svi Mykhailiuk

The Utah Jazz lose their first-round pick if it is outside of the top eight in the 2026 NBA Draft. The team shouldn't tank, and, therefore, they should trade any core players. Georges Kiang and Svi Mykhailiuk are rotation players who are expendable because they aren't a part of the team's long-term plans, though.

The team could trade them, along with the out-for-the-season Walker Kessler, for draft capital. This will help ensure they keep their pick without lessening the team's chances of competing next season.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors acquire: Myles Turner

Bucks acquire: Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, two second-round picks

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded, the Bucks will likely look to move Myles Turner as well. In the event of a full-blown rebuild, Milwaukee will want to get younger, and Jonathan Kuminga still has loads of potential. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, get the big man that has been missing for all of the Stephen Curry era.

Turner would provide the interior defense that is missing on the Warriors roster. He also fits Golden State's 3-point mantra, as he is one of the best shooting bigs in NBA history.

Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers acquire: Aaron Holiday

Rockets acquire: Chris Paul

It is unclear what the Los Angeles Clippers' trade deadline plans are. The team is one of the oldest teams in the NBA, and they are in just 13th place in the Western Conference. The team still has some solid players, though, so perhaps they'd rather give Kawhi Leonard and James Harden another chance rather than rebuild.

One thing is for sure, though, and that is the team will be moving on from Chris Paul. Paul's second stint with the Clippers has been disastrous, and the his butting heads with Ty Lue and the organization led to the Clippers sending him home. Paul deserves better in what is his last year before retirement.

Paul is still one of the best players in franchise history, so they should send him to a contender, even if they get next-to-nothing in return. The Rockets could use a point guard because of Fred VanVleet's injury, and they'd offer Paul a chance to win his first championship ring.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers acquire: Herb Jones

Pelicans acquire: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, 2032 top 14 protected first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers won't pull off a trade as shocking as last year's Luka Doncic deal, but Lakers fans now have confidence that they can use the trade market to fix their weaknesses. This year, the team lacks perimeter defense. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves can score and facilitate at will, but none of them are known defenders.

Herb Jones is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He can't be traded until Jan. 15, but the Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the NBA, so they may ship him once he is trade-eligible. Jones would mask James, Doncic, and Reaves' flaws. With those players' offensive gravity and passing ability, he could also get his 3-point shooting back up to where it was in 2023-24.

Phoenix Suns

Suns acquire: Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors acquire: Jordan Goodwin, Royce O'Neal, Nick Richards, second-round pick

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are competing over the last couple of playoff slots in the Western Conference, but both teams could help each other with a postseason push. A year after being thin at the center position, the Suns have too much center depth. The team likely doesn't want to get rid of Mark Williams or Khaman Maluach, but Nick Richards is expendable.

The Warriors just so happen to desperately need center help. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post are both playing fewer than 20 minutes per game, and neither of them offers enough interior defensive help. Al Horford is finally back from a battle with sciatica, but at 39 years old, he clearly isn't the player he once was. They have an overall need for depth that would be improved with this trade, too.

Jonathan Kuminga would join the Suns in this deal. He has long had an up-and-down relationship with the Warriors. The team didn't bring him back until late in free agency, and his numbers are way down this year. Kuminga would be an upgrade for the Suns, though. The team has been better than expected this season, and Kuminga would help them in continuing to defy expectations.

Sacramento Kings

Kings acquire: Terance Mann, Haywood Highsmith, Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, two first-round picks, three second-round picks

Nets acquire: Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings should blow things up. They are unlikely to receive a haul for Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, but they could net an impressive return for Domantas Sabonis. The Nets aren't currently looked at as a win-now team, but they are one of the few teams in a financial state to take on a star, and a rebounding/passing big like Sabonis would work wonders on a roster littered with rookies and shot chuckers.

The Kings would love to secure the draft capital that the Nets have to offer. Cam Thomas would also be a worthwhile experiment. He has struggled with injuries, but he has averaged over 20 points per game in each of the last three seasons, so perhaps he can become a star in Sacramento. Thomas might be more of a low-calorie scorer than a true star, but at least the Kings would get four role players in this deal.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks acquire: Cam Thomas

Nets acquire: Jaden Hardy

The Dallas Mavericks very well may trade Anthony Davis and gear up for the future around Cooper Flagg. The team is less than a year removed from trading for the power forward, though, so perhaps it is too early to give up on him. If that is the case, the Mavericks could buy low on Cam Thomas.

There doesn't appear to be much of a market for Thomas, so it might not even take a pick to acquire him. He has averaged well over 20 points per game in each of the last three seasons. His scoring and 3-point shooting are much needed in Dallas.

Houston Rockets

Rockets acquire: LaMelo Ball

Bulls acquire: Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Jae'Sean Tate, three first-round picks, first-round pick swap, two second-round picks

It would come as a major surprise if LaMelo Ball were actually traded, but he has been involved in trade rumors nonetheless. The Rockets took a major blow at point guard before the season even started when Fred VanVleet tore his ACL. The Rockets are in win-now mode because of the trade for Kevin Durant that they made.

That means that they can't afford to let VanVleet's inactivity hold them back. The team still has a fair amount of draft capital, even after the Durant deal. They could leverage their draft capital, VanVleet's contract, and a recent high draft pick in Reed Sheppard into acquiring Ball.

A backcourt of Ball and Amen Thompson would have plenty of size and playmaking. With all of the big man talent and wing depth the team has, the Rockets would have to be looked at as championship favorites with Ball on the roster. They had the best offseason in the NBA. A trade for Ball would be the cherry on top.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies acquire: Tyler Herro

Heat acquire: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, GG Jackson, two first-round picks, two first-round picks, first-round pick swap, two second-round picks

Ja Morant has caused many headaches for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team has also played well without him this year, which has led to Morant being on the trading block. The Grizzlies already traded Desmond Bane in the offseason, though, and shipping off Morant would signal a rebuild that the Grizzlies don't really need to embrace.

If the Grizzlies are buyers rather than sellers, they could use some of the draft capital added in the Bane trade to get another star. Tyler Herro would be a great Bane replacement.

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans acquire: Coby White

Bulls acquire: Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, first-round pick

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't in a position to tank because losing games does them nothing when it comes to draft position. The Pelicans owe the Hawks their 2026 first-round pick because of the Derik Queen trade. The Pelicans are the worst team in the Western Conference, though, so they should be doing something to build for the future.

The team could trade some of their depth for a guard upgrade in the form of Coby White. White is averaging 20.5 points per game and is still just 25 years old. He fits the Pelicans timeline and could help them climb up the standings sooner rather than later. A guard group of White, Jordan Poole, Jeremiah Fears, and eventually, Dejounte Murray would be a pretty solid group.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs acquire: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks acquire: Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, four first-round picks, four second-round picks

The Spurs are 23-8 and in second place in the Western Conference. Their three recent wins over the Thunder prove that they can compete with anybody. However, it often takes a year or two of postseason heartbreak before young teams like the Spurs truly contend for the championship. Last year's Rockets are one such example, and they took the next step forward this year by trading for Kevin Durant.

The Spurs could avoid being “too young to contend” by making a massive trade in their own right. San Antonio is arguably the best fit for Antetokounmpo. They have matching salaries, young players, and draft capital to make a deal work. Antetokounmpo is a physical specimen, and alongside Victor Wembanyama and his unicorn skill set, the Spurs' frontcourt would be something out of a dream.

This trade would allow the Spurs to keep their young core intact while bringing in a two-time MVP with the championship experience that would pay dividends in San Antonio's pursuit of a championship. The Spurs thrive at attacking downhill, so Antetokounmpo would fit right in because of his ability to get to and finish at the rim.