The Portland Trail Blazers head to Ball Arena to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as they continue their fight for the No. 8 seed against the Los Angeles Clippers. The two teams are currently tied at 40-38, although the Nuggets will also have their sights set on the No. 3 seed in the West.

Denver has won eight games on the trot and enter this game 50-28, coming off a thrilling 136-134 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Further, the recent injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves means that the Nuggets have a fair run at the No. 3 seed, which means they can be expected to go all in for this one.

Regardless, both teams have plenty of injury concerns. The Blazers are without Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe and Vit Krejci, who are all confirmed outs per the official injury list. The Nuggets are themselves missing multiple rotation options, although their main core is fit and firing.

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Blazers vs. Nuggets injury report

Jerami Grant is sidelined with a right calf strain, while Vit Krejci is dealing with a left calf contusion. Franchise star Damian Lillard remains out as part of ongoing Achilles injury management, and Shaedon Sharpe is also unavailable due to a stress reaction in his left fibula.

On the other side, the Nuggets are in a relatively stronger position health-wise, though not fully intact. Bruce Brown is listed as probable despite a left ankle sprain and is expected to suit up. Spencer Jones and Peyton Watson are both ruled out with hamstring strains, while Zeke Nnaji is questionable due to a left hip sprain.

Despite the absences, Portland has managed to stay competitive, winning three straight games to move to 40-38 and into the eighth seed in the West. Much of that surge has come from role players stepping up.

Toumani Camara has scored 63 points over his last three games, while the team continues to force 14.9 turnovers per game, seventh-best in the NBA. Still, Denver are going to be a major challenge.

Nikola Jokic is averaging a near triple-double with 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists this season. He has averaged 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 38 career games against Portland and can once again be expected to be the main man.

Of course, the same can be said about Jamal Murray, who is having a career season, going at 25.5 points, 7.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Denver cruised to a 128-112 win in the two teams’ last meeting, and the Blazers ill need a major effort in order to win on the road.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

Jerami Grant — Out (Right calf; strain)

Vit Krejci — Out (Left calf; contusion)

Damian Lillard — Out (Left Achilles tendon; injury management)

Shaedon Sharpe — Out (Left fibula; stress reaction)

Denver Nuggets injury report

Bruce Brown — Probable (Left ankle; sprain)

Spencer Jones — Out (Right hamstring; strain)

Zeke Nnaji — Questionable (Left hip; sprain)

Peyton Watson — Out (Right hamstring; strain)