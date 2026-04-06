The New York Giants will begin their off-season workout program soon, but one of their key defensive players won't be attending. Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade after contract extension talks have fallen through over the past two seasons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday. Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawrence has two years left on his deal and is set to make $20 million this upcoming season.

He had a down year last season, as he finished with half a sack and eight quarterback hits. Over his career, he has 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception.

Though there have been contract talks that haven't gone anywhere, John Harbaugh noted in February how important Lawrence is to their team.

“How important is he? Really important. He's super, super important. He's a cornerstone football player – not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone. He's right in the middle. He's a very big stone, and he's a very active, athletic one,” Harbaugh said.

Maybe the trade request will put pressure on the Giants to get a deal done, or maybe they'll decide to move on from him if they're not willing to give him the extension he's looking for.

The Giants have the No. 5 pick in the draft this year, and they could select a defensive tackle if they'd like.