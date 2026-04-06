Nikola Jokic is a former NBA champion, and he isn't going to let anyone forget about that, especially Udonis Haslem.

After the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 136-134 in overtime on Saturday, Jokic, who had 40 points, 8 rebounds, and 13 assists in the win, joined the NBA on Prime crew to discuss the game. Naturally, during the course of the conversation, Jokic referenced the Nuggets' 2023 championship and, in the process, poked fun at Haslem, who he joked would remember that since he was on the losing end with the Miami Heat. Not long after, Jokic pointed at the Larry O'Brien Trophy over his shoulder, to which Haslem said, “I got three of them things, be careful.”

“Not against me,” Jokic responded before quickly assuring everyone that he was joking.

"Not against me." 😆 This exchange between @ThisIsUD and Joker 😂 pic.twitter.com/UNR62wES6q — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 4, 2026

Back in 2023, Jokic earned his only NBA championship when he led Denver to a 4-1 Finals victory against Miami. In that series, the Heat had a tough time trying to stop Jokic, who averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, and afterward, he was named the Finals MVP.

That series would be the last of Haslem's 20-year NBA career, as he retired a little over a month later. While rarely on the court in the last eight years of his career, Haslem was a key part of the Heat's NBA championship runs in 2006, 2012, and 2013.

Meanwhile, Jokic and the Nuggets are trying to ascend back to the top of the NBA. Denver's repeat bid in 2024 ended in a Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and its 2025 run had a similar fate, with the Nuggets losing in Game 7 to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Nuggets have won a league-best eight straight and are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for third place in the Western Conference.