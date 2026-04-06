The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy offseason, recently signing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency in an attempt to add to their backfield. The Chiefs could also use some help on the defensive side of the ball, especially after trading star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason.

With the NFL draft approaching, ESPN recently proposed a mock trade that would see the Chiefs send the number nine pick they own in the draft, along with edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Minnesota's 18th pick in addition to edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN broke down his logic behind the trade.

“Greenard has two years and $37.9 million remaining on his deal, and though Brett Veach & Co. would have to address that contract with a meaningful raise, Greenard could still be an easily justifiable addition for the Chiefs, given their perennial role as Super Bowl contenders,” he noted, adding that “The Vikings would move up from No. 18 to No. 9 and put defensive coordinator Brian Flores in line to add one of the premier defensive backs in this year's class.”

The Chiefs didn't get after the pass rusher as much as they typically did this past season, and adding Greenard to the mix could certainly help them out in that department. Some had previously anticipated that the Chiefs would take Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with their number nine pick, but that is no longer a position of need after the signing of Walker III in free agency.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway later this month from Pittsburgh.