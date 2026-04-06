The Milwaukee Bucks are at a very important point in their history. The 2025–26 season has been a complete disaster for the team. Head coach Doc Rivers is under a lot of pressure right now because the team missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years. There are a lot of rumors going around that Rivers and the organization might be breaking up soon, either by both sides stepping down or Rivers being fired.

Despite signing a lucrative four-year, $40 million deal after leaving the ESPN broadcast booth, Rivers has simply not delivered the expected championship-level results. He currently holds a highly underwhelming 96-100 record with the Bucks and has suffered embarrassing back-to-back first-round playoff exits. If the front office does decide to pull the plug on the newly-minted Hall of Famer, they absolutely cannot afford another misstep in their coaching search.

Whoever is in charge of Giannis Antetokounmpo's championship window needs to be stable, disciplined on defense, and smart with tactics right away. The roster has some problems, but going 11-18 without their star player shows that the system is fundamentally broken and needs to be fixed by coaching. Let's look at the two most likely candidates who could step in and save the Giannis era in Milwaukee.

Taylor Jenkins is The Familiar Face with Proven Success

If the Bucks officially start looking for a new coach, former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has recently become the top choice to take over in Brewtown. He has a unique mix of outside experience and inside knowledge, having worked as an assistant coach for the Bucks under Mike Budenholzer during the 2018–19 season. Because he has worked with the organization before, his transition could go very smoothly because he already knows the basic culture of Milwaukee basketball.

Jenkins had a very good record of 250-214 over the six years he coached the Memphis Grizzlies. He led a young, developing team to three straight playoff appearances in the notoriously tough Western Conference. His unexpected firing in March 2025, with only nine games left in the season and amid rumors of player problems, shouldn't detract from his impressive body of work.

Jenkins knows exactly how to build a competitive roster and maximize the diverse talent at his daily disposal. For a Bucks team desperately needing a massive identity shift, Jenkins offers a proven track record of developing gritty, defensively sound units. Bringing him back to Milwaukee would inject a fresh but familiar voice into a fractured locker room that seems to have completely lost its way.

Furthermore, his previous relationship with the front office makes him a relatively safe, high-floor hire for a team in turmoil. The Bucks simply cannot gamble on an unproven commodity while Antetokounmpo's absolute prime years continue to tick away.

Jenkins provides the necessary balance of head coaching experience and modern tactical awareness that Milwaukee currently lacks on the sidelines. He has the elite resume to command respect from day one, which is absolutely vital for a veteran-heavy squad looking to contend. Both the front office and the fanbase would likely welcome this kind of steady, proven leadership.

Micah Nori is The Tactical Mastermind Ready for the Job

Jenkins has experience as a head coach, but Micah Nori is the most promising tactical genius in the coaching ranks. Nori has worked hard to earn his place in the NBA, where he has been a highly respected assistant coach for 17 seasons with different teams. Currently operating as the lead assistant under Chris Finch for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nori has proven without a doubt that he is more than ready for a top job.

Across the league, Nori is widely regarded as an absolute master of managing the game state and making crucial real-time adjustments. Under Rivers, the Bucks have had a lot of trouble in this area. They often look very stiff and get outcoached when it comes to making tight rotation decisions. For example, inexplicably benching Ryan Rollins when Antetokounmpo came back or completely freezing out Kyle Kuzma against the Celtics show how badly in-game management needs to be improved.

Nori's unique ability to read the floor and adapt on the fly could be exactly what gets Antetokounmpo to fully buy into a new system. If there is one thing the Greek Freak demands from a head coach, it is consistent defensive stability and clear, honest communication. Nori thrives in both of these crucial categories, having played a massive role in architecting Minnesota's routinely elite top-10 defense over the last few years.

Players constantly gush about his elite communication skills and his unique ability to forge genuine, lasting relationships within the locker room environment. With the Bucks currently floundering defensively and ranking an abysmal 24th in the league, fixing that side of the ball has to be priority number one. While Milwaukee still possesses solid individual defensive pieces like Kevin Porter Jr. and Myles Turner, the collective unit has unfortunately unraveled.

Nori's scheme-heavy background and deep defensive expertise would immediately raise the team's floor on that end of the court. Ultimately, Milwaukee must avoid the dangerous trap of hiring yet another retread coach whose absolute best days are far behind them. Taking a calculated risk on a brilliant basketball mind like Nori could be the exact spark needed to revitalize the franchise and keep their superstar happy.

The upcoming offseason will undoubtedly define the next half-decade of Milwaukee basketball as they look to correct their recent mistakes. The front office has to make the right choice about whether to go with Jenkins' established floor or Nori's tactical upside. The Bucks need to act quickly to make sure they don't waste Giannis Antetokounmpo's last few prime years if he decides to stay in Milwaukee.