It may be a reach pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the first round, but here is their 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting.

Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Cardinals’ picks, biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history. This year’s draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Cardinals’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

The Cardinals enter the draft as a mystery team. They have a new head coach in Mike LaFleur, and it’s uncertain what direction they will take as they try to rebuild a slumping franchise. The Cardinals could trade back, but it’s more likely they hone in on a top target and remain in the No. 3 overall position.

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 65

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 7, Pick 217

Cardinals’ 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

OL: It’s tough to need help at both the offensive line and quarterback. But that’s where the Cardinals stand. And it’s a tough call between the two positions.

If the Cardinals decide the line is the priority this year, Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa makes a ton of sense, according to theringer.com.

“Mauigoa (6-feet-5 1/2 inches and 329 pounds) moves people in the run game, and he's a pretty awesome athlete for his size,” Todd McShay wrote. “With Tyler Allgeier joining James Conner (returning from injury), the Cardinals are building a physical, downhill identity. Locking in the OL now sets the foundation for a future QB addition — whether that's Ty Simpson this year or someone from the stronger 2027 class.”

Utah tackle Spencer Fano is another possible option. Or if the Cardinals trade down, they could grab Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor.

QB: The Cardinals released Kyler Murray, signaling a changing of the guard at the most important position. But they have veterans in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Therefore, they could wait until 2027 to go after a quarterback in what should be a loaded class.

If they pick a quarterback here, it’s Alabama’s Ty Simpson. He’s tabbed as an eventual plus starter, according to NFL.com.

“Simpson is mechanically sound from a footwork and release perspective, providing a favorable foundation to work from,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s above average as a processor and decision-maker, but timing and anticipation remain works in progress. Arm talent and velocity are average, which limits his success.

“His repeatable process should help iron out ball placement inconsistencies the more he plays. Simpson is unfazed by shell coverages and is decisive when attacking intermediate zone pockets for chunk gains. He can break contain and move the sticks with his legs, too. Learning to cut bait and avoid sacks needs to be prioritized.“

Safety: Few people seem to think the Cardinals will go this direction. Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is available, so there’s always a chance the Cardinals’ needs will push them to select him.

Downs profiles as a potential NFL success story despite some shortcomings.

“People can doubt his athletic profile and ball production, but Downs is special,” McShay wrote. “(He) has exceptional instincts and recognition skills, with a keen eye for pre- and post-snap keys, formation tendencies, ball location, and angles of pursuit. He has a sixth sense for tracking the ball and shows zero hesitation when he sees it. That’s what truly sets him apart.

“He also has shown enough strength, toughness, and savvy to match tight ends man-to-man. Downs doesn’t have elite ball production. He plays with loads of confidence, and he knows when to attack the ball versus when to attack the body. His hands are incredibly quick to knock the ball down at the last second. He’s a menace in run support—especially when playing in the box and/or near the line of scrimmage.“

EDGE: The need profile doesn’t scream out for this position, but David Bailey of Texas Tech will be hard to pass if he remains on the board.

“Bailey has special movement skills, with elite speed (confirmed by a 4.5 40 at the combine), takeoff burst (1.62-second 10-yard split), and almost no wasted motion,” McShay wrote. “He mixes up his pass rush moves effectively with a devastating spin move. What’s really special is his ability to adjust while bearing down on a moving target.”

Another option is Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. Also, the Cardinals could look at Ohio State's Arvell Reese.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: DT Walter Nolen III, Mississippi (Round 1, pick 16)

2024: WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State (Round 1, 4)

2023: OL Paris Johnson, Ohio State (Round 1, 6)

2022: TE Trey McBride, Colorado St. (Round 2, 55)

2021: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Round 1, 16)

The Cardinals hit a home run with the late second-round pick of McBride. And there’s still hope that Nolen, Harrison, and Johnson will turn out to be stars in the league.

There has been a good mix of offense and defense, so there’s no strong trend to map out the 2026 selection.

Of course, the most important question is whether the Cardinals believe Simpson can be a franchise guy behind center. If so, that's the direction they will likely take.