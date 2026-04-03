The Chicago Bulls may not technically have Mac McClung, but the Windy City Bulls are very fortunate to have him. So much so that McClung has been the NBA G League's best player once again.

On Friday, McClung became the first player in league history to win the NBA G League MVP twice, per NBA Communications.

Altogether, he finished the season averaging 31.8 points and 7.9 assists per game with the Windy City Bulls. Furthermore, he shot 51.5% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls two-way player Mac McClung has been named the 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player for his play with the Windy City Bulls. This is McClung’s second MVP honor, making him the first player in league history to win multiple awards after earning the 2023–24 G… pic.twitter.com/n3NEMt77tq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 3, 2026

In 2022, McClung joined the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season and played primarily in the G League. During the 2022 season, he went to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the following year to the Philadelphia 76ers. Most of the time, playing in the G League.

In 2024-2025, McClung emerged as a standout with the Orlando Magic. Along the way, he won three straight slam dunk contests during the NBA All-Star weekend.

Most of the time, he played in the G League with the Osceola Magic. In 2024, he won his first G League MVP Award, averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

Plus, McClung scored 30+ points over the course of eight games that season.

In November, McClung returned to Chicago.

On March 10, McClung scored 54 points in a game against the College Park Skyhawks. It became the 5th-highest-scoring game in NBA G League history.

On March 24, McClung outdid himself, scoring 59 points against the Birmingham Squadron, the 3rd-highest scoring game in league history.

He played in three regular-season games with the Indiana Pacers this season.