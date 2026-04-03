The Chicago Bulls may not technically have Mac McClung, but the Windy City Bulls are very fortunate to have him. So much so that McClung has been the NBA G League's best player once again.

On Friday, McClung became the first player in league history to win the NBA G League MVP twice, per NBA Communications.

Altogether, he finished the season averaging 31.8 points and 7.9 assists per game with the Windy City Bulls. Furthermore, he shot 51.5% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

In 2022, McClung joined the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season and played primarily in the G League. During the 2022 season, he went to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the following year to the Philadelphia 76ers. Most of the time, playing in the G League.

In 2024-2025, McClung emerged as a standout with the Orlando Magic. Along the way, he won three straight slam dunk contests during the NBA All-Star weekend.

Most of the time, he played in the G League with the Osceola Magic. In 2024, he won his first G League MVP Award, averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

Plus, McClung scored 30+ points over the course of eight games that season.

In November, McClung returned to Chicago.

On March 10, McClung scored 54 points in a game against the College Park Skyhawks. It became the 5th-highest-scoring game in NBA G League history.

On March 24, McClung outdid himself, scoring 59 points against the Birmingham Squadron, the 3rd-highest scoring game in league history.

He played in three regular-season games with the Indiana Pacers this season.