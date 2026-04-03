The Edmonton Oilers are close to clinching another playoff spot and hope to finally finish the story this season. After the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year, the consensus was that they had squandered their last chance. But the Oilers' dream seeding could put them in a favorable position. Additionally, the Oilers' matchup scenarios could be even better.

Edmonton currently has +1400 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. That gives them the fifth-best odds to claim the best trophy in sports.

The Oilers could still go down in flames if things go wrong. But there is a scenario where they could see everything go right, and finally give Connor McDavid a Stanley Cup.

Winning the Pacific Division is paramount

Many hockey experts will say winning the division means nothing. Neither Stanley Cup representative won their division last season. But in this case, it could give Edmonton a very favorable matchup. Let's assume they win the Pacific and see who they play.

The Oilers winning the Pacific Division would give them a dream matchup against the top wild-card team, which currently is the Utah Mammoth. If the Mammoth somehow falters down the stretch, the opponent could be the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, or Nashville Predators. The Mammoth, Sharks, and Predators all lack playoff experience. While the Kings have a lot of experience, the Oilers have eliminated them in four consecutive seasons.

Assuming the Oilers advance past the First Round, the ideal matchup in the Second Round would be the Anaheim Ducks. While the Vegas Golden Knights have not been great this season, they would still give the Oilers more trouble than the Knights.

The Western Conference Final dream

The Oilers would love to face the Dallas Stars again in the Western Conference Finals. Despite the Stars being one of the best teams in the NHL, they have struggled against Edmonton. Last season, the Oilers eliminated the Stars in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have presented major problems for the Stars. Likewise, secondary scorers like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman have come alive against the Stars. While the Stars are dangerous, they don't possess the threat the Colorado Avalanche do in a potential best-of-7 series.

McDavid and Draisaitl have had success against Jake Oettinger, who has not yet proven he can beat them in the playoffs. Yes, the Central Division is dangerous. But it's better to face the threat you know how to beat rather than the one you don't.

No Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Florida Panthers will not be back to beat the Oilers for the third straight season. Instead, the Oilers will face a new threat if they make it all the way to the Stanley Cup. This time, the biggest threats are the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. While the Hurricanes will have issues with the Lightning, they will also present a tougher opponent for the Oilers. The Bolts will be an easier challenge.

Despite having Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Lightning can be beaten. The Oilers would counter the Lightning's structure with their speed. Also, they would create mismatches by using McDavid and Draisaitl in different ways. Yes, the Lightning have won multiple Stanley Cups over the last decade. But the Oilers have gained much more recent experience, and their failures in the Stanley Cup could finally push them over the edge.

The Oilers could potentially lose to a Florida-based team for the third consecutive season. But assuming they make it back to the Stanley Cup Final, drawing the Lightning over the Hurricanes would present a better matchup. While longtime Oilers fans may want to avenge the 20-year-old Stanley Cup loss, there is also the danger that the team stumbles again against a team that suppresses shots. Facing the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final could finally allow the Oilers to win their first Stanley Cup in 36 years.