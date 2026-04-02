If you're wondering how NFL legend Tom Brady spent April Fool's, it was at the Boston Celtics' win over the Miami Heat alongside his son, Jack.

Fans spotted Brady and his son sitting courtside at Kaseya Center in Miami. Brady wore glasses and a tan jacket to the game, while his son wore a dark blue t-shirt.

Not an April Fools joke… the 🐐has been spotted! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/tGuohmXweu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 1, 2026

Hopefully, Brady and his son had fun. Brady was probably one of the most notable celebrities at the midweek game. It should not come as a surprise that Brady was there. During his time with the New England Patriots, Brady showed his support for the Celtics. He also lives near Miami, so he was only a stone's throw away from the Heat's arena.

The game started rough for Miami. They gave up 53 points in the first quarter alone, and the Celtics didn't hold back. Jaylen Brown exploded for 43 points, and Jayson Tatum had a triple-double with 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists.

What is Tom Brady up to in retirement?

Despite being retired from the NFL, Brady is still very active in the public eye. He is coming off his first football game in years, participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Mar. 21, 2026.

He was one of the captains of the Founders FFC alongside Jalen Hurts. They were coached by Sean Payton, and the team also included the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Stefon Diggs, and Ashton Jeanty.

Brady is also a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. This is on top of his duties with Fox as their lead color commentator for NFL broadcasts.

We are heading into the fourth NFL season since Brady's retirement. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. During his 23-year career, Brady won seven Super Bowls and was named NFL MVP three times.