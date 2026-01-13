Keyonte George may be in the middle of a breakout campaign in his third season in the league with the Utah Jazz, but he has still endured a few ups and downs that's normal for a point guard who recently turned 22 years of age. He put up one of his worst games this season back on Saturday in the Jazz's 150-95 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets, but he refused to stay down for long as he dropped 32 points in Utah's bounce-back 123-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In fact, George is approaching a level of scoring for the Jazz that is eerily reminiscent of Utah's former franchise cornerstone in Donovan Mitchell, who ironically is with the Cavs now. As noted by StatMuse, George is the first Jazz guard to record double-digit games with 30 points or more in a single season since Mitchell did in his final season with the team. This is no mean feat, as the season isn't even halfway over just yet.

George has become one of the most difficult scorers to stop in the association when he gets going, and he's expanded his game enough (he recorded nine assists as well in the win over the Cavs) that opposing defenders simply scratch their heads sometimes when trying to figure out how to slow him down.

Keyonte George's breakout means one fewer position for Jazz to fill

The Jazz have been searching for pieces to put around Lauri Markkanen for the past few years, and George has been the best player the team has developed ever since they decided to rebuild back in 2022 with the Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades.

Utah has been putting together a solid enough young core, and with George breaking out as a fringe All-Star-level talent, the Jazz front office can at least focus their resources towards looking for their superstar player on the wing who could take this team from plucky to consistently good.