Jaylen Brown has been one of the league's most vocal players off the court this season when it comes to advocating for himself, and he is backing up his words with high-level play. The Boston Celtics star is the clear No. 1 option this season with Jayson Tatum recovering from his Achilles tear, and Brown has been sensational. As of late, he has been playing at an MVP level, and the rest of the NBA is beginning to take notice.

“I got a lot of respect for Jaylen,” Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said recently of the Celtics' star. “He's obviously playing at, probably an MVP level, at least in consideration.”

Even Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is confused as to why more people aren't talking about Brown being inside the top three of the MVP race right now, claiming that he is putting his name in the hat for being the best player in the world.

Well, Brown is inside the top three of the MVP race now, as he has exceeded expectations by a mile this season and has the Celtics in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference despite missing Tatum, who is widely considered to be a top-10 talent in the league year-in and year-out.

As for Brown, he knows what he is capable of doing, and his goal is to prove to everyone that he is one of the best players in the world.

“I believe I'm the best two-way player in the world,” Brown told reporters after recently scoring 50 points against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers. “I just wanted to come out and show it.”

It is time to start giving Brown more respect, and that is why he has moved into the top three of the latest NBA MVP rankings.

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 32 games, 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 60.5 FG%, 43.5 3P%

Nikola Jokic has not played since Dec. 29 after hyperextending his left knee and sustaining a bone bruise. While the Denver Nuggets going 4-3 and picking up solid wins without Jokic doesn't help the three-time MVP's case to win the award again this season, his numbers still remain the best in the league.

Not only is Jokic averaging just less than 30 points per game, but he's averaging a triple-double for the season and leads the league in both rebounding and assists. To achieve this as a center and average a triple-double the entire year is unheard of.

Whether or not Jokic remains eligible for the MVP award is the big question surrounding these rankings and the award race as a whole. Jokic can only miss 10 more games in order to qualify for end-of-season awards and accolades.

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 38 games, 31.9 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 54.7 FG%, 39.6 3P%

Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder got blown out 124-97 on their home floor against the Charlotte Hornets last Monday, their worst loss of the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to record 21 points and keep his historic 20-point streak alive.

Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 20 points in 110 games, which inches him closer to Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive games with 20-plus points. The reigning NBA MVP has a really strong chance to break this record, which would add to his resume this season.

Shai has been incredible this season, and his Thunder continue to sit at the top of the NBA standings. A win and an MVP-like performance against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13 would be a statement for Gilgeous-Alexander.

3. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 36 games, 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 49.5 FG%, 37.6 3P%

Brown may just be the most disrespected All-Star and All-NBA performer in NBA history. After winning the 2024 Finals MVP and being the one to lead the Celtics to a championship with Tatum struggling in the playoffs, all the “can he step up” talks surrounding Brown should have ended.

Now that he continues to elevate his play to unprecedented levels in Boston and keep this organization in the title mix, nobody can doubt Brown anymore.

Not only does Brown rank sixth in scoring this season, but he is also contributing as a rebounder, he's contributing as a passer with a career-high 5.0 assists per game, and he's established himself as arguably the best wing defender in the NBA.

To score at the rate he is and draw the toughest defensive assignments every night says a lot about Brown's demeanor and his status in the MVP race. As far as scoring goes, he has dropped at least 25 points in 14 of his last 16 games.

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 29 games, 33.3 points, 8.8 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 45.8 FG%, 32.3 3P%

Luka Doncic still leads the NBA in scoring by a sizeable 1.4 points per game gap over Gilgeous-Alexander, and he's tied for fourth in triple-doubles (4) this year behind Jokic (16), Jalen Johnson (7), and Josh Giddey (7).

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the only player in the league averaging at least 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists per game this season.

Doncic's biggest problem, aside from the Lakers' struggles as a whole, is that he is averaging a league-high 4.5 turnovers per game and had 15 turnovers in three games this past week. That is not a recipe to be the MVP of the league.

5. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 32 games, 29.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 47.5 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Although the New York Knicks have struggled lately, Jalen Brunson has done everything possible to try and push his team to winning games. Since Christmas Day, Brunson has averaged 28.4 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

While his shooting numbers are up compared to his season averages, Brunson's scoring and overall efficiency have declined slightly with the Knicks' struggles.

Still, New York is right near the top of the East standings, and Brunson has his fingerprints all over the Knicks' success as a whole this season.

Just missing the cut

6. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons [Ranked No. 6 last week]

7. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs [Ranked No. 7 last week]*

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks [Ranked No. 8 last week]*

9. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Ranked No. 9 last week]

10. Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns [Unranked last week]

*Signals player is not expected to meet 65-game minimum threshold for awards/accolades.