The ‘flow state,’ when a basketball player gets in the zone and seemingly can’t miss a shot, is a real thing. Just ask RJ Davis. The former North Carolina guard, now in his first professional season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, reached that pinnacle en route to dropping a career-high 45 points to end the month of January.

For a player who was known for putting up points during his days as a Tar Heel, being in that flow state takes Davis’ back to shooting hoops by himself in his backyard growing up.

“The way I describe it is like when you’re in the park or you’re just in your backyard,” Davis told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s just you and you’re just out there shooting. You’re just counting down like five, four, three, two, one, and you’re just by yourself. That’s kind of what the zone feels like, but you feel like every time you shoot, you’re gonna make it.”

That game was a special one for Davis. He’s led South Bay all season as the primary point guard and ball-handler, and has taken it in stride when he’s been moved to the bench at times amid assignments from the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of the key areas of his game he’s made it a point to display is his ability to be a lead playmaker and initiate the offense. It’s what’s been asked of him by South Bay head coach Zach Guthrie. While he’s been working on finding that perfect balance between scoring and facilitating, it was a nice reminder that he can put up points in hurry if the game calls for it.

He hit the Salt Lake City Stars, South Bay’s opponent that game, with a barrage of jumpers and strong takes to the basket. He did most of his damage only getting to the free-throw line four times. He missed only seven shots (15-of-22 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range).

“Every shot I threw up, I knew it was going to go in. It felt good off the release, and my mindset, I think I was just in the zone. I was in the flow state,” Davis said. “I wasn’t thinking too much about if the shot goes in, or if I’m going to make a shot or miss it, it was really about flowing within the offense.”

RJ Davis finding balance in the G League



When RJ Davis finished up his college career at North Carolina following the 2024-25 season, he left as No. 2 on the program’s all-time scoring list behind only Tyler Hansbrough. His college career-high of 42 points that he dropped in February 2024 was a UNC home record for most points scored at the Smith Center.

When it comes to the ACC’s all-time scoring list, Davis is No. 3 behind Hansbrough and former Duke star JJ Redick, respectively. He left UNC with a career scoring average of 15.6 points per game, with his highest mark coming during the 2023-24 season at 21.2 points.

Davis has always been a major scoring threat, but to succeed at the professional level and to get the NBA, he knows he’s going to have to show that ability to be a facilitator. It’s something that’s always been a part of his game, and he’s grateful that he’s getting a chance to show that.

“It’s come a long way. I think everybody’s known me for scoring. Just coming into training camp for both the Lakers and South Bay, I kind of wanted to show that I’m more than just scoring, that I can playmake, especially for my size,” Davis said. “You’re going to be playing with other guys that know how to score as well. So just trying to fit that role of being a playmaker, being a role player, just being another dog on the floor.”

Davis has had two games of double digit assists this season, dishing out 10 in both of those games. His second game of double digit assists was part of his first career triple double as a pro. He had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He’s had some explosive scoring games as well. He’s put up 20 or more points in 18 of the 32 games he’s played in for South Bay.

Davis has played alongside Kobe Bufkin for much of the season prior to Bufkin signing a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, so he’s gotten used to playing alongside another ball-handler and someone who can certainly put the ball in the basket. For him, adapting to whatever the team needs from him at the guard position is the key to finding the balance between knowing when to be a playmaker, and knowing when to hunt his own shot.

“I think for me, it’s about staying aggressive. I think that’s helped me determine whether I’m able to shoot, pass, find open guys or create for myself. I think me being aggressive allows not only for open space for myself, but for my teammates,” Davis said. “You’re just understanding the flow of the offense, understanding if this guy hasn’t got a shot, trying to get him a look. At the same time, just taking what the defense gives me and staying aggressive at all times.”

RJ Davis’ pathway to the NBA



Like most players in the G League, RJ Davis has dreams of reaching the NBA. He went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, and latched on with the Lakers during summer league. He played a total of seven summer league games with the Lakers between Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Davis averaged 6.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He didn’t shoot particularly well overall, connecting on only 38.1 percent of his shots. But just going off his Las Vegas performance, he shot 42.3 percent. His summer league stint was enough for the Lakers to invite him to training camp, where he played in five preseason games.

He looked much more comfortable during preseason, averaging 8.6 points and shooting exactly 50 percent overall and from the 3-point line. During his time with the Lakers in training camp, the organization identified key aspects of Davis’ game he would have to focus on to get to the NBA.

“I’ve been known to score my whole life, so now it’s just about doing the little things that other guys don’t want to do. Coming into training camp with the Lakers, you have your Lukas, LeBrons, ARs, so just being kind of like a pest for my size, using my size as an advantage, picking up 94 feet, fighting through screens, doing the dirty work,” Davis said. “At the same time, just being able to playmake. I feel like I’ve been doing that. . .I just got to continue to do that consistently. Just show teams I’m able to do both, score and pass.”

Through 32 games with South Bay, Davis has averaged 19.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He’s shot 44.9 percent from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 87.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His play earned him a spot in the 2026 G League Next Up Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend. Davis will suit up for Team White coached by Isaiah Fox, the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars. Every player selected for the Next Up Game has a good amount of G League experience either as a two-way contract player, being assigned by their NBA team, or having played in the league regularly.

For Davis, his early experience in the G League has shown him that it is a good place for development and for keeping his name on the radar of NBA teams and the ultimate goal.

“I think the G is perfect. Every given night it’s a dog fight. The competitiveness is at an all-time high. You have two-ways that come down, assignments come down and at times you have to shift and adjust a little bit,” Davis said. “Whether you’re playing a lot of minutes and then your role changes a little bit, adjusting to that gives you a little preview of what the league looks like.”

“But at the same time, I feel like the G will humble you,” Davis continued. “You could be up 30 and then a team comes back and now it’s a tie ball game. It’s a never-ending game. It’s up and down, it’s a fast paced game, but that’s what you need. That’s what you want. Because at the end of the day, it brings the best out of you.”