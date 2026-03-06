New details have emerged regarding the DUI arrest of Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, who was taken into custody early Friday morning hours after attending the team’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, Brooks was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence shortly after the Suns’ 105–103 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Gambadoro shared the update Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating the incident was not alcohol-related.

“From a source – Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night after the game. It was not alcohol related but am told it was marijuana. He was released without being charged. Brooks was asked to blow into a portable breathalyzer and blew a 0 showing no alcohol in his system. Marijuana like alcohol does make you impaired and affects your fine motor functions and ability to operate a motor vehicle.”

TMZ Sports reported that the incident occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Brooks was released roughly an hour later at approximately 3:20 a.m. The report noted that Brooks was “respectful and cooperative” during the interaction with authorities prior to his release. TMZ Sports also published Brooks’ mugshot following the arrest.

Brooks attended Thursday’s game while wearing a black cast on his right hand as he continues to recover from a broken hand injury. The veteran forward has not played since the Suns’ 113–110 double-overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Feb. 21.

In that game, Brooks logged seven minutes before exiting with the injury. He finished with five points and three rebounds while shooting 2-for-7 from the field.

The Suns announced on Feb. 23 that Brooks would be re-evaluated in four to six weeks as he recovers.

Suns acknowledge Dillon Brooks DUI situation as new details surface

Phoenix acknowledged the situation Friday but declined to provide additional comment.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Suns said in a statement reported by azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

The 30-year-old has been one of Phoenix’s most impactful players this season following his arrival in a historic multi-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Brooks quickly emerged as a central piece of the Suns’ new identity, providing scoring, defensive intensity and leadership on the wing.

Through 50 games this season, Brooks has averaged a career-high 20.9 points along with 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game. He is shooting 44% from the field, 34.3% from three-point range and a career-best 85.6% from the free-throw line while averaging 30.6 minutes per contest.

Phoenix enters Friday with a 35–27 record as it continues its push for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Despite the off-court situation involving Brooks, the team remains focused on its upcoming schedule.

The Suns are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans (20–44) Friday night at 6:00 p.m. PT as they attempt to maintain momentum during the second half of the season while awaiting further clarity on Brooks’ recovery timeline.