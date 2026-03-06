Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies will be brothers when the Atlanta Braves square off with the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day, but they are friendly foes during the World Baseball Classic. The 2023 National League MVP earned bragging rights after his native Venezuela beat the three-time All-Star second baseman and the Netherlands in Friday's World Baseball Classic matchup.

Acuna set the tone with a lead-off double. San Francisco Giants acquisition Luis Arraez singled him home for the game's first run. Although the Dutch tied the score an inning later, Venezuela added four in the fifth and coasted to a 6-2 win. The 28-year-old outfielder finished with one hit and two runs scored, doing his part to lift the squad to a 1-0 start in Pool D.

Conversely, Albies went 0-for-4 at the dish. The Netherlands as a whole sputtered offensively, amassing just four hits for the game. Following the action, his longtime teammate decided to get his revenge.

“I have a signed shirt for you, brother,” Acuna posted on X. “@ozzie YOU CAN’T BEAT ME DAWG.” The taunt is a direct response to a bold prediction that Albies made before they flew out for the WBC.

Although many players are humbled by the opportunity to represent their respective countries in international competition, it is still a kid's game. One can compete for their flag while also injecting fun into the proceedings.

Acuna Jr. has shared a clubhouse with Albies for the last eight years. They surely relish the opportunity to outdo one another in the World Baseball Classic, but their bond is unquestioned. Humor is a staple of their friendship.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Acuna gave Albies a hard time for jumping up to catch a line drive during a spring training game. He just keeps landing blows on his fellow 2021 World Series champion.

They will resume their common quest after rejoining the Braves, but for now, a rivalry is blossoming in Miami, Florida. The Netherlands will battle Nicaragua on Saturday, and Venezuela will play Israel in its next game.