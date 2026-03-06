The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the past few months, and it doesn't look like they're falling off anytime soon. After a slow start to the season, they've found their rhythm on both sides of the ball and are now over .500 for the first time this year, with a chance of continuing to move up the Eastern Conference standings.

Fans have started to buy into the Hornets' success, and it's shown by how packed out the arena is nowadays, something that Miles Bridges hasn't seen since being with the team.

“I’m not used to this,” Bridges said via Will Eudy. “It’s usually just a couple games like Warriors, Lakers, Knicks. But now, guys are coming to games against Portland. Portland’s a good team … But people don’t show up to those types of games. So I’m happy for the fans that they get to experience this.”

The Hornets have put on a show over their past few games, and joined the 2017 Golden State Warriors territory, tying their streak with six straight games being won by 15+ points.

Head coach Charles Lee has the team playing their best basketball at the right time, and he noted being healthy as one of the keys to their success over this stretch.

“It’s been cool to have a healthy roster,” Lee said. “That has definitely played into some of the shifts that we’ve had going along. But I think that our guys have just embraced the process even more. It started in the offseason. I thought everyone elevated their work habits, their work standards, and their togetherness in how we can elevate each other. We’ve gotten stronger through all of it.”

The Hornets are currently sitting in the ninth seed in the East, but they could make up some ground and keep climbing, depending on what the teams above them do.