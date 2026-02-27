The Orlando Magic squandered a 19-point second-half lead Thursday night in a 113-108 loss to the Houston Rockets, and veteran guard Jevon Carter did not mince words afterward.

Carter, who signed with the Magic in early February following his release from the Chicago Bulls, called out what he described as “selfish” play as Orlando let momentum slip away.

“I feel like once we get leads, we get a little selfish. I just feel like I said, once we get the lead we just got to keep attacking what’s working instead of worrying about if we’re having a good night, bad night, or let me get my stats. Just sticking together.”

The 30-year-old guard finished with 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range, providing energy and spacing off the bench as the Magic appeared in control before Houston’s surge.

Jevon Carter embraces veteran voice as Desmond Bane caps historic February

Carter also addressed his role as a vocal veteran presence within a young Orlando locker room.

“I feel like I’m being that voice, you know, calling it as I see it… not worried about hurting feelings [and] just being honest, just being real. It’s a young group, guys are looking to win, we’re trying to find the right way to do things right and you know, it’s just my job to come in and just tell guys what I see and just give advice when I see it fit.”

The Magic led by as many as 19 points in the second half but allowed Houston to chip away with timely shot-making and defensive stops. Orlando’s execution faltered during key stretches, and the Rockets capitalized behind their half-court creators.

Desmond Bane paced the Magic with 30 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes. He shot 12-for-19 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc without attempting a free throw, finishing with a team-high plus-9 rating.

Magic G Jevon Carter holding new teammates accountable after Orlando gives up 19pt lead in 4 MIN: “Once we get leads, we get a little selfish. I feel like I’m being that (vet) voice… Not worried about hurting feelings. Just being honest… It’s a young group looking to win.” pic.twitter.com/qroxquMYtc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 27, 2026

Despite the loss, Bane’s performance added to what has been a historic February. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 250 points in the month while shooting 59% or better from the field and 49% or better from 3-point range (minimum 10 3-point attempts). The group includes Kevin Johnson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns and John Collins.

Bane says Magic ‘beat ourselves’ in collapse vs. Rockets

Bane addressed the collapse after the game.

“I thought we beat ourselves. I thought that we had a few turnovers [and] lapses on the defensive end. They were able to gain some momentum. I thought we had them in a good spot up 19 or so and they go on like a 8 or 9-0 run heading into a timeout, got a free throw coming out of the timeout. And I mean, they are who they are for a reason. They’ve got two of the best half-court players in the NBA and we gave them life. Good teams… We’re better than that. We’ve got to bury them when we’ve got the chance to.”

Houston closed the game behind Kevin Durant, who scored 40 points and went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in 40 minutes.

With the loss, Orlando fell to 31-27 on the season and continued a four-game homestand. The Magic will look to regroup Sunday when they host the Detroit Pistons (43-14) at 6:00 p.m. ET, seeking to respond after letting a significant opportunity slip away.