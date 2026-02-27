The MLB The Show 26 Franchise Details have been revealed, showing off a new Trade Hub, overhauled trade logic, and more. Furthermore, they made updates to the lineup and rotation logic, as well as make opposing GMs and managers smarter. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB The Show 26 Franchise Mode – Everything You Need Know

Overall, the biggest changes coming to MLB The Show 26's Franchise Mode is:

A New Trade Hub

Overhauled Trade Logic

Smarter opposing General Managers

Improved Lineup & Rotation Logic

An extra Trade slot (4 maximum)

Streamlined vs. Full Control experience

& more

First and foremost is the brand new Trade Hub. In addition to this comes improved trade logic that makes the experience more complex and realistic. Before trading, you'll be able to take things into account like season standings, market size, rivalries, position availability, and more. Additionally, San Diego Studio increased the number of trade slots to 4, giving you more control over trades.

Furthermore, SDS updated the batting orders and pitching rotations to more accurately represent MLB lineup trends. Additionally, this means secondary positions will be more incorporated into roster decisions.

Speaking of rosters, MLB The Show 26's Franchise Mode also improves player valuations, rumors, and pending offers, which now impact player contract negotations.

Article Continues Below

The Show 26 also introduces a Streamlined experience for those new to the series. This experience has you focusing on managing just one team. And instead of playing an entire season, you sim many games and only enter in mid-to-late innings in big games. With this setting on, you'll play roughly 94 games a season, though even this can be customized.

Furthermore, the Streamlined experience now replaces March to October, which has been removed in The Show 26. However, both modes serve the same purpose, with Streamlined actually providing more control over your total experience.

Overall, that includes all the major improvements coming to Franchise Mode this year. We look forward to seeing how these changes will improve our experience. The Show 26 launches this March.

In case you missed it, San Diego Studio revealed a limited-time 10% off pre-order loyalty discount for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. It applies for anyone who purchased any digital version of any MLB The Show game since The Show 21 ('22 if you play on Nintendo Switch). The offer expire on March 17th, 2026.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.