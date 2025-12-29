Star defender Jaycee Horn is remaining optimistic about the Carolina Panthers' playoff hopes despite taking a tough 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina entered Week 17 with positive feelings. They controlled its destiny with the top spot in the NFC South Division standings, needing a win and a Tampa Bay loss to secure the crown. While the Buccaneers lost 20-17 to the Miami Dolphins, the Panthers weren't able to get the job done on their end.

Horn reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Joe Person. While the loss was disappointing, he does look forward to the huge showdown in Week 18 that will completely decide the fate of Carolina's season.

“It's an opportunity. Obviously, you got to be grateful for opportunities. Especially being here for years when our season has been done by this point, you got to be grateful and excited for the opportunity and have a chance of getting in the hunt. So that is exactly what we're gonna do,” Horn said.

How Jaycee Horn, Panthers played against Seahawks

Article Continues Below

Jaycee Horn and the Panthers will have plenty of time to correct their mistakes from the Seahawks loss and move forward to the final week of the regular season.

The game started out close as both teams were at even three apiece at halftime. However, Seattle came alive in the second half by outscoring Carolina 24-7 in the last 30 minutes of regulation. Despite being the hosts, the Panthers were unable to keep with the Seahawks on both sides of the ball.

Bryce Young was unable to have a huge impact on the game, as Seattle's secondary shut down his explosive passing plays. He completed 14 passes out of 24 attempts for just 54 yards and an interception while adding nine rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina fell to an 8-8 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the NFC South Division standings. They lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at fourth place. They are above the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams while trailing the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

The Panthers will fight with their playoff hopes on the line in the regular-season finale, being on the road. They take on the Buccaneers for the division title on Jan. 4.