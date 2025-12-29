The frustration surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders’ lost season found its most biting expression Sunday in the stands. During the Raiders’ Week 17 home game against the New York Giants, a fan-held sign featuring Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers on a milk carton was seen, complete with the text: “Last seen healthy 5 days ago.” Dark humor aside, the image perfectly captured the mood around a battered Raiders squad that entered the game 2-13 and missing its two biggest stars.

Seen at the Raiders-Giants game today in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/Ji5W6HRs9O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2025

On the field, the absence of Crosby and Bowers was glaring in a 34-10 loss to the New York Giants. Las Vegas never found traction. They managed just 231 total yards while extending their losing streak to 10 games. New York seized control early. They built a 20-3 lead and never looked back. The Raiders’ offense sputtered and the defense struggled without its emotional and physical anchor up front.

Individually, Crosby’s season had been one of elite consistency despite the team’s collapse. Before landing on injured reserve, the edge rusher totaled 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. He remains a disruptive force weekly and one of the few constants in a turbulent year. His late-season shutdown only amplified how thin Las Vegas became without him.

Bowers’ impact was equally significant on the other side of the ball. Across 12 games, the tight end was among the Raiders’ most trusted offensive weapons. He has hauled in 64 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns while routinely drawing defensive attention. His shoulder injury, which ended his season before Week 17, stripped the offense of its primary mismatch.

The milk carton sign drew laughs online. That said, for Raiders fans, it underscored a season defined less by promise than by who never made it to the finish line.