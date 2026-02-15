On Sunday afternoon, the NBA All-Star game will take place from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the home of the Clippers. Unfortunately, Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry will be unable to participate in the event as he recovers from a knee injury, but he was still in attendance for media day to answer some questions.

One of the major talking points heading into this year's All-Star game was the perceived lack of effort from players in the game in recent years, and now, Curry has pitched one potential solution to the problem.

“I think, the only thing I would think about is shortening the game. That might be the only real suggestion I would have just cuz it's hard to replicate the intensity of a regular season game and nobody's asking anybody to act like it's a playoff game with those type of stakes, but shorter game maybe,” said Curry, per Chaz NBA on YouTube, via Hoopshype.

The league has tried a variety of different formats in the All-Star game in recent years, this year going with a USA vs World setup, comprised of several 12-minute games in a round robin tournament, followed by a championship match.

Players in previous seasons couldn't be bothered to put forth much of any effort with the various gimmicks that the league office has tried in order to remedy the issue, and many fans are skeptical that this year will be any different, despite the fact that the players' lack of effort has now become a major talking point leading into the event.

Curry has been known as one of the few players who want to put on a show for the fans at All-Star weekend, and it will certainly be a disappointment for the fans in attendance that he is unable to go.

Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm ET.