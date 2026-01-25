The Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings will be facing off to end the weekend, and both are looking for a win after their latest games. The Pistons ran into the Houston Rockets in their last game, and though it was tight in the end, they were not able to walk away with the win at home. Despite the loss, the Pistons are still one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and are the No. 1 seed.

As for the Kings, they took a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game, and they're fighting to climb up in the standings after a rough start to the season.

Coming into this game, both teams have some key players on the injury report, as Cade Cunningham is listed because of right wrist injury management, and Zach LaVine has low back soreness.

Cade Cunningham's injury status vs. Kings

Article Continues Below

Cunningham is listed as probable against the Kings, and it looks like he will more likely than not suit up. He didn't have the best game against the Rockets, and it's uncertain if it was his wrist that was bothering him, but it doesn't seem to be serious. Cunningham is once again having a strong season and was named an East All-Star for the second-straight year.

He's been a key to their success, and he should continue to be as their season continues.

Zach LaVine's injury status vs. Pistons

LaVine is listed as questionable, and his status may be up in the air. It's been an up-and-down season for LaVine, and mostly on the defensive side of the ball. Earlier in the week, head coach Doug Christie limited his minutes in the second half because of his lack of defense, and fans have even ridiculed him because of his effort on that side of the ball.