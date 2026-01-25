The Detroit Pistons head coach, JB Bickerstaff, has officially earned one of the NBA’s most prestigious midseason honors, securing a head coaching role in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game following Detroit’s surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The league confirmed the news on social media, and the update clarified both the format change and Bickerstaff’s role in the reimagined All-Star showcase.

“Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons has earned a spot as a head coach in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, set for Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 PM ET on NBA on NBC. Bickerstaff will coach one of the three teams in the new U.S. vs. World format,” NBA Communications posted on X, formerly Twitter.

J.B. Bickerstaff has been named an All-Star Game coach as the Detroit Pistons currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/cTEr0PmxI0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

Bickerstaff secured the honor as the Pistons currently sit at 32-11, a dramatic turnaround from the franchise’s struggles before Bickerstaff’s arrival. This marks the first All-Star coaching selection of Bickerstaff’s career and makes him the first Pistons coach to receive the honor since Flip Saunders in 2006.

Article Continues Below

And, it'd be safe to say that his success has been marked by the emergence of Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 25.3 points and a league-leading 9.7 assists per game while earning his first All-Star start.

Detroit’s momentum was further highlighted in a signature 104-103 home win over the Boston Celtics, a game that helped lock in Bickerstaff’s All-Star credentials. Cunningham battled through a tough shooting night but contributed 14 assists and two blocks, while Tobias Harris led the way with 25 points.

On the other hand, in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City owns the top seed, but there is a catch, as the Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has become ineligible because of the face that he coached the 2025 All-Star Game. As a result, the honor shifts to the West’s second seed, the San Antonio Spurs, with Mitch Johnson named to represent that conference.

With the All-Star Game set for Feb. 15 at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Bickerstaff’s recognition reflects not only Detroit’s rise this season, but a foundation that could position the Pistons as a long-term Eastern Conference contender.