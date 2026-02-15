Recently, the NBA world was stunned to learn that legendary point guard Chris Paul would be retiring from the sport midway through the 2o25-26 season. The news came after the star was released by the Toronto Raptors, and ended any chances of a retirement tour that he had hoped to get.

Now, Paul is reflecting on his Hall of Fame career, specifically his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, all while riding in a Waymo self-driving car, via Jaydee Dyer.

“Those were the years for me when I was developing my family and sort of becoming who I am. It happened here in LA, and so there is such gratitude and love,” said Paul, per big_business_ on X, formerly Twitter. “When I think about legacy, I always say that if people remember me for what I did on the basketball court, then I didn't do much of nothing.”

Paul indeed spent arguably the prime years of his career with the Clippers during the 2010s, although he also put together a heck of a tenure with the New Orleans Hornets earlier on. Paul rejoined the Clippers prior to the 2025-26 season, but was shockingly released from the team a couple of months ago, allegedly due to friction between himself and head coach Ty Lue.

Paul had previously announced that the 2025-26 season would be his last, paving the way for a Kobe Bryant-esque retirement tour, but that ended with the Clippers' sudden dismissal.

Although the end of his career obviously did not pan out the way he likely would have envisioned, that still won't take away from Paul's standing as one of the greatest point guards of his generation, elevating every team he joined and coming close to winning a championship with the 2021 Phoenix Suns.

It's likely a guarantee that he will be in the Hall of Fame the first year he is eligible.