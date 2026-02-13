The Toronto Raptors gained added roster and financial flexibility after waiving Chris Paul on Friday, a move that was followed by the veteran guard announcing his retirement from the NBA after 21 seasons.

Paul, 40, had been acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 second-round pick and cash considerations to the Brooklyn Nets. His long-term future with the Raptors was uncertain from the outset, and the team moved to waive him before Paul publicly confirmed his retirement shortly afterward.

The transaction opened a roster spot and created financial breathing room for Toronto as it approaches the final stretch of the regular season.

TSN’s Josh Lewenberg reported on X that the Agbaji-Paul trade structure provides the Raptors flexibility to utilize the open roster position while remaining below the luxury tax threshold.

“This opens up a roster spot and the Agbaji/CP3 trade gives the Raptors financial flexibility to use it & stay under the tax,” Lewenberg wrote. “They could fill it in the buyout market, with multiple 10-days or by converting one of their 2-ways (likely Alijah Martin if/when they go down this route).”

Article Continues Below

Raptors gain roster flexibility with Chris Paul's retirement

By waiving Paul prior to his retirement announcement, the Raptors positioned themselves to explore multiple avenues for roster improvement. Toronto can pursue veteran help through the buyout market, sign players to consecutive 10-day contracts, or convert a two-way contract into a standard NBA deal.

The Raptors enter All-Star weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with a 32–23 record, holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They sit 4.5 games behind the second-seeded Boston Celtics (35–19) and remain firmly in the playoff race.

While Paul never suited up for Toronto, the sequence of events ultimately benefited the organization. His departure, followed by his retirement, leaves the Raptors with added flexibility as they prepare for a potential postseason push.