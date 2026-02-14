Kawhi Leonard has plenty going on in his own life right now, but he is still expected to lead the Los Angeles Clippers (26-28) during this period of transition. James Harden and Ivica Zubac were moved at the trade deadline, thrusting the franchise into a new era. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is still the nucleus of this team, however. He is tasked with anchoring the Clips, just as Chris Paul did many years ago.

Although the two future Hall of Famers did not share a locker room long, they both understand what it is to be the top guy on the Los Angeles Lakers' “little brother.” Bringing pride and prestige to a historically embattled franchise can be an excruciating chore. The Clippers are still seeking their first Finals appearance, but both of these men have done their best to keep the squad respectable. There is a certain bond that forms from carrying the same responsibility.

Amid significant roster changes, Leonard is trying to be the stabilizing force that Paul was in the previous era of Clippers basketball. He now has an even greater appreciation for the newly retired point guard. The three-time All-NBA First-Team selection and two-time Defensive Player of the Year spoke on the impact that Paul made on him and the sport as a whole.

“He's always been great,” Leonard told senior NBA insider Chris Haynes ahead of All-Star Weekend. “A leader, a guy that cares about his family as well, gives you advice on and off the floor. He used to be one of my favorite players coming up, watched him a lot growing up. {Observed} his leadership and how dedicated he was to trying to win a basketball game, his handle, his IQ. So, salute to him. He did it for many years, especially at a guard position — you don't see that a lot.

“I think you'll see the things that he's done. Congratulations to him on his career.”

Caught up with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in LA in advance of the All-Star game on Sunday. Touched on a multitude of topics including if guys will play hard. pic.twitter.com/ppgZi4L5uU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2026

Chris Paul did not get the sendoff Clippers fans wanted

Paul planned to end his stellar NBA run with a second stint in LA, but it became obvious early into the 2025-26 campaign that he was not fitting in with this iteration of the Clippers. The two sides parted ways in December, and then the organization initiated an official split when it traded the four-time All-NBA First-Teamer to the Toronto Raptors last week. He was waived on Friday and promptly announced his retirement, closing the book on a 21-year NBA career.

Although Paul's final chapter was underwhelming and fraught with tension, Leonard is happy to have called him a teammate, even briefly. The 34-year-old forward will try to finish what Chris Paul started in Los Angeles and launch the Clippers back into title contention.

Despite being 10th in the West, LA has performed at a high level for much of the last two months. Fans hope that No. 2 can keep the squad relevant, just as No. 3 did before him.