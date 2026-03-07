The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry delivered a tournament run for the ages during Team USA’s gold-medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans finished the tournament unbeaten and secured the title with a 98-87 victory over France in the final, where Curry delivered his second straight exemplary performance of the tournament.

And while the Warriors legend continues to earn plaudits for his achievements in basketball, he has now received a heartwarming compliment from none other than the Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers. The 2025 WNBA rookie of the year claimed that watching Curry “go crazy” at the Olympics was a “heavenly experience,” per a post on X by Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti.

Curry was highly efficient throughout the tournament, delivering 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game across 23.3 minutes. However, it was against Serbia in the semifinals and France in the final where he truly took charge.

He scored 36 points in the semifinal, shooting 12-for-19 from the field and 9-for-14 from three-point range. He scored 14 of his team’s first 15 points and delivered multiple clutch threes in the end, including the go-ahead shot with less than two minutes on the clock.

Article Continues Below

In the final, he scored four straight threes after France had closed the gap down to just three points, his second straight game in which he ran the show. He finished with 24 points and finished the night with eight made shots from beyond the arc, a game which concluded with his now-famous ‘night-night’ celebration.

That rounded off a memorable tournament for Curry personally, as he had missed out in 2012 and 2016 due to injuries and opted out of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the pandemic-affected NBA season.

The Olympic gold medal was one that completed his portfolio, and it will be fair to say that it was magical to see for the entire basketball community. Not just Paige Bueckers.