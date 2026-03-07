The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to bring back long snapper James Winchester on a new contract that keeps him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

With NFL free agency set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Kansas City reached a one-year agreement with Winchester for the 2026 season. The deal is fully guaranteed and ensures continuity for the Chiefs’ special teams unit.

“The #Chiefs have agreed to terms to bring back long snapper James Winchester, per source, as he gets a 1-year, $1.75M fully guaranteed deal. This keeps him as the NFL’s highest paid long snapper,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Winchester has been a consistent presence on Kansas City’s special teams since joining the franchise in 2015. Over that span, he has handled snapping duties for field goals, extra points and punts, becoming a reliable component of the Chiefs’ kicking operation.

The decision to retain Winchester comes during an active offseason for Kansas City following a disappointing 2025 campaign. The Chiefs finished 6-11 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. The season’s challenges intensified late in the year when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL, ending his season and contributing to Kansas City’s late struggles.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms to bring back long snapper James Winchester, per source, as he gets a 1-year, $1.75M fully guaranteed deal. This keeps him as the NFL’s highest paid long snapper. pic.twitter.com/zCzMR9wSPo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2026

Article Continues Below

Chiefs reshape roster ahead of free agency while retaining James Winchester

Kansas City has already made several notable roster moves as it prepares for the upcoming league year. Earlier this week, the Chiefs traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, Kansas City acquired the No. 29 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft along with fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026 and a third-round selection in 2027.

The trade created significant financial flexibility for the organization, saving approximately $13.6 million against the salary cap.

The Chiefs also made additional cap-related moves earlier in the offseason by releasing right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Mike Danna. The team further adjusted its financial outlook by restructuring Mahomes’ contract last month.

While the franchise continues reshaping its roster ahead of free agency, the decision to retain Winchester provides stability in a specialized role that has remained largely unchanged throughout Kansas City’s recent era of success.