Chris Paul is ending what has been a legendary career in the NBA after 21 years. The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA point guard had a tough final season in the league after his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers ended prematurely and after being waived by the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but Paul will 100 percent be in the Hall of Fame one day.

As a result of his illustrious career and achievements as one of basketball's most impactful players ever, Adam Silver and the NBA office released the following statement on Paul's retirement.

“After 21 remarkable seasons, Chris Paul retires as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and a true steward of our sport,” Silver said in the league's statement. “From the moment he entered the league, Chris distinguished himself with his savvy playmaking skills, elite competitiveness, and intense work ethic.

“He also poured enormous time and energy into his role as President of the Players Association – offering thoughtful and principled perspectives to strengthen our game and our business. His leadership on behalf of the players was essential in negotiating collective bargaining agreements, helping guide the league through a pandemic, addressing important societal issues, and so much more.

Article Continues Below

“On behalf of the NBA, I congratulate Chris on an extraordinary career and thank him for his friendship, partnership, and lasting contributions to our game.”

Paul, 40, finishes his career not only with 12 All-Star appearances and 11 All-NBA selections, but as a nine-time All-Defensive player who led the league in steals six different times in his 21 seasons. The “Point God” also ends his career as a five-time assist champion and one of the 75 players named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Upon being traded by the LA Clippers to the Raptors on Feb. 4, Paul did not report to his new team as he figured out what the next step would be. After taking a week to reflect on his career and already stating that this would be his final NBA season, Paul officially made the announcement that he would be retiring.

Paul finishes his career with career averages of 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 37.0 percent from 3-point range.